Listen: Saxophonist Grace Kelly Finds Her 'True Love' Among Hollywood Classics
This is an exclusive song premiere, part of WBUR's efforts to highlight New England musicians.
When saxophonist and singer Grace Kelly While growing up in Brookline, her family's favorite way to spend a Friday night was dinner at Ming Garden followed by a video rental from Blockbuster.
Both of these companies are long gone, but the memory of one of these films remains for the musician: seeing actress Grace Kelly (who later married Prince Rainier of Monaco) duet with Bing Crosby in the film High Society from 1956. Now, Kelly covers their duet from that film, Cole Porters True Love, on her new album Grace Kelly with Strings: At The Movies.
I became completely in love with Grace Kelly, she was a true elegance, remembers the saxophonist who, to the great dismay of her teachers, began signing her name Princess Grace Kelly. (The musician is not named after the actress, but it became his legal name when his mother remarried.)
The song was also a prime showcase for Crosby, who, although primarily associated with Hollywood, is considered one of the great vocal talents of the 20th century by many jazz critics. He has such an incredible tone, phrasing and delivery,” says Kelly.
The string album marks Kelly's return to jazz after releasing a variety of other projects in recent years, and the first time she has recorded with a large ensemble. The record came about after the Irvine Barclay Theater in California asked Kelly to create a special show. I always loved “Charlie Parker with Strings” and Stan Getz’s Focus album, which also used strings, she says. The studio session took place the day after the concert during what Kelly says was an intense weekend.
Tracks range from cinema classics by Ennio Morricone and Henry Mancini to the funky The Power of Love (written by Huey Lewis & The News for Back to the Future). Kelly and producer Bryan Carter selected a number of string arrangers with an emphasis on emerging talent. True Love was arranged by Matt Wong, a young artist who recently helped orchestrate Jon Batiste's symphonic work. I made the arrangers these little videos with some ideas, and it was amazing to see what they produced,” says Kelly.
In High Society, Hollywood stars hummed sweetly True love to each other while being in a cocoon on the high seas. Kelly kept that magic while taking the song in a new direction. Something I always think about when I cover songs, especially songs that are so well performed in their classic interpretation, is how can we change that. How can we give thanks? she laughs.
Kelly's new version begins with lush strings before beginning to sing accompanied by Tamir Hendelman's piano. As the rhythm section kicks in, the strings swell and Kelly plays a dreamy sax solo.
“At first we want to pay homage to the original by stating the melody, and then we take it on a whole different kind of journey,” Kelly explains. The strings come in and out, the rhythm changes and at the end of the song the string voices, vocals and saxophone blend together.
At the end, the rhythm section disappears and only Kelly's vocals, Hendelman's piano and the strings remain. I wanted to end with this very pure feeling again, and there's nothing like stripping everything back, especially when you have so many color options, says Kelly.
Kelly will be joined by strings as she celebrates the recording at Regent Theater in Arlington on April 11. She says this project brings her full circle from an appearance she made with the Boston Pops when she was 13. I just remember that feeling of being on stage with one of the best orchestras in the world and how heavenly it was. felt.
Grace Kelly with Strings: At The Movies is released on March 1st. Kelly appears at Regent Theater in Arlington on April 11.
