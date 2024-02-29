Death of Richard Lewis: the comedian and actor of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” was 76 years old

NEW YORK Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frenetic, self-aware diatribes while dressed in black, earning him his nickname the Prince of Pain, has died. He was 76 years old.

Lewis, who revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2023, died Tuesday evening at his home in Los Angeles following a heart attack, according to his publicist Jeff Abraham.

A regular performer in clubs and on late-night television for decades, Lewis also played Marty Gold, the romantic co-lead alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, in the ABC series Anything But Love and the reliable neurotic Prince John in Mel Brooks Robin Hood: Men. In tights.

He reintroduced himself to a new generation on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, playing a version of himself that rivals his best friend Larry David in terms of anxiety. Lewis continues to appear in the show's 12th and final season.

Richard Lewis (left) appears with Larry David in a season 12 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

I'm paranoid about everything in my life. Even at home. On my stationary bike I have a rear-view mirror, which I don't like, he once joked on stage. He told Jimmy Kimmel: This morning I tried to go to bed. I could not sleep. I counted the sheep but I only had six and they all had hip replacements.

Comedy Central named Lewis one of the 50 best stand-up comedians of all time and he earned a spot on GQ magazine's list of the most influential comedians of the 20th century. He has lent his humor to charitable causes including Comic Relief and Comedy Gives Back.

Watching his stand-up is like attending a very funny and often dark therapy session, the Los Angeles Times said in 2014. Philadelphia's City Paper called him the Jimi Hendrix of monologues. Mel Brooks once said that he “might be the Franz Kafka of modern comedy.”

Comedians took to social media on Wednesday to share their thoughts, including Albert Books who called Lewis a brilliantly funny man who will be missed by all. The world needs him more than ever on X, formerly Twitter. Other tributes came from Bette Midler, Michael McKean and Paul Feig, who called Lewis “one of the funniest people on the planet.”

Richard Lewis starred with Jamie Lee Curtis in the romantic sitcom Anything But Love.

After graduating from Ohio State University in 1969, the New York-born Lewis began a career in stand-up, honing his craft on the circuit with other fledgling contemporaries like Jay Leno, Freddie Prinze and Billy Crystal.

He remembers Rodney Dangerfield hiring him for $75 to replace him at his New York club, Dangerfields. In the beginning, I had a lot of good friends who believed in me, and I met some pretty iconic people who really helped me and told me to keep working on my material. And I never looked back, he told the Colorado Springs, Colo., Gazette in 2010.

Unlike his contemporary Robin Williams, Lewis let the audience into his world and his melancholy, pouring out his torment and pain on stage. Fans compared him favorably to groundbreaking comedian Lenny Bruce.

I take great care not to be petty, Lewis told the Palm Beach Post in 2007. I don't like accepting real disabilities that people have to overcome with no hope in sight. I stay away from it. It's not funny to me. Tragedy is funny to other comedians, but it's not funny to me, unless you can make a useful point.

Singer Billy Joel said he was referring to Lewis when he sang in My Life of an Old Friend Who Bought a Ticket to the West Coast/Now He's Giving Them a Stand-Up Routine in Los Angeles.

In 1989, at Carnegie Hall, he appeared with six feet of yellow sheets stuffed with equipment and taped together during a two-hour set that led to two standing ovations. That evening was the highlight of my career, he told the Washington Post in 2020.

Lewis told GQ that his signature look came about by chance, saying his obsession with dressing in black came from watching the TV Western Have Gun Will Travel, starring a cowboy in all black, when he was child. He also popularized the term hell as in hell's appointment or hell's work.

It slipped my mind one day and I kept repeating it for some reason. Same thing with black clothes. I felt really comfortable from the early 80s and never wore anything else. I never looked back.

After becoming sober from drugs and alcohol in 1994, Lewis published his 2008 memoir, The Other Great Depression, a collection of fearless essay-style riffs on his life and Reflections from Hell.

Lewis was the youngest of three siblings, his brother was older than him by six years and his sister by nine years. His father died young and his mother had emotional problems. She didn't understand me at all. I owe my career to my mother. I should have given him my agent's commission, he told the Washington Post in 2020.

Looking back on it now, as a fully-fledged, middle-aged, functioning anxiety collector, I can admit without cringing that my parents had their share of extraordinary qualities, but, being human most of the time, they had more than just a few flaws as well, he wrote in his memoirs.

Lewis soon found a new family performing at New Yorks Improv. I was 23 and all kinds of people were coming in and out and looking at me, like Steve Allen and Bette Midler. David Brenner certainly took me under his wing. Coming home to my little dump in New Jersey often knowing that Steve Allen said, “You got it, that validation kept me going in a big, big way.”

He made a guest appearance in Leaving Las Vegas, which led to his first major dramatic role as Jimmy Epstein, a drug addict fighting for his life in the independent film Drunks. He played Don Rickle's son on a season of Daddy Dearest and a rabbi on 7th Heaven.

Lewis' recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm can be directly attributed to his friendship with fellow comedian, producer and series star Larry David. Both Brooklyn natives, born in the same Brooklyn hospital, they first met and became friends as rivals while attending the same summer camp when they were 13 years old. He was singled out from the start, bickering with David over unpaid bills and common courtesies.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky.