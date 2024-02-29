Michael Rapaport Slams Hollywood for Hostage Silence in Comedy Sketch





American actor/comedian Michael Rapaport returned to Eretz NehederetKeshet 12's current-focused Israeli comedy aired Wednesday night with a particularly biting sketch about how Hollywood stars are ignoring the fate of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since the October 7 attack. Playing himself hosting the Oscars, he joked during the opening ceremony monologue that the remaining 134 hostages had something in common with Tinseltown royalty attending the show: neither had eaten for four months. “Next year the hostage regime will be bigger than Ozempic’s,” he joked. The music video used footage from the Oscars to appear real The sketch was particularly striking in the way it used clips of real stars attending recent awards shows to make it seem like Rapaport, who visited Israel a few months ago and defended the hostages, was actually the host of the awards ceremony. “I know you beautiful people think about the Gaza hostages all the time, but you just don’t want to talk about it. If Hamas had attacked Israel and kidnapped all the dolphins, you would be wearing dolphin helmets and throwing tuna at the podium,” he said, also mentioning several other glitterati causes. He then ended the indifference of Hollywood's heavy hitters by introducing new award categories. One focused on actresses who wore black to protest sexual abuse a few years ago, but who did not wear yellow ribbons to denounce Hamas for its widely reported sexual assaults. “Hamas is making Harvey Weinstein look like Peter Pan,” he said, referring to the producer convicted of multiple sexual assault charges, sparking the #MeToo movement. Montana Tucker poses on the red carpet as she attends the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States, February 4, 2024. Her outfit included a yellow ribbon symbolizing support for the 136 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI) In other categories, he castigated actors who play dead Jews but does not want to speak about living babies held hostage by Hamas. This category featured two actors who are currently nominated for this year's Oscars for playing real Jews, Cillian Murphy as Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro. He mocked Jewish actors for their silence, naming Seth Rogen, Adam Sandler (who actually signed a petition in support of Israel), and Larry David. Rapaport addressed pro-Hamas disinformation on TikTok He also addressed the elephant in the room, that stars are afraid of alienating young fans on social media. Gen Z fans, he said, “are much more dangerous than Hamas,” but added that the hostages would forgive them before he was removed from the stage. Eretz Nehederet has presented a number of English-language sketches since the war began, one of which featured actor Brett Gelman. The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 10.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/article-789498 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos