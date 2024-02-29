Oscars 2024: West Philadelphia's Colman Domingo nominated for best actor for his role in Rustin





PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — West Philadelphia native Colman Domingo is preparing to head to the Oscars as a nominee in a key category. Domingo is up for best actor for his portrayal of Bayard Rustin in the film “Rustin.” He is the first Afro-Latino to be nominated for Best Actor and the second openly gay man to be nominated for his role as a gay character. The film is based on the true story of Bayard Rustin, who was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The openly gay black civil rights leader helped Martin Luther King Jr. and others organize the 1963 March on Washington. In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Domingo said he knew a lot about Rustin's life before accepting the role in the film. “I heard about him when I was about 19, while I was a student at Temple University,” Domingo said. “When I joined something called the African American Student Union, and I was like, 'Who is this?' And the fact that he organized the March on Washington and he was openly gay. I was blown away.” Domingo's journey began in Overbrook and he graduated from Overbrook High School in 1987. He later studied journalism at Temple University. “He probably not only caught the bug, but he also developed this capacity for curiosity, and started exploring film and theater,” said David Brown, assistant dean for community and communications at Temple's Klein College. Brown said he was a fan of Domingo's work. He has not only seen “Rustin” several times, but he said he had his students watch the film as well. “What Colman did to bring this character to life in such an engaging and powerful way, I think it speaks volumes about him and his craft, but also about the art of storytelling,” Brown said. “I think a lot of students come to Temple to learn how to tell their story and live their story.” Brown said Rustin's story is now able to be recognized because of Domingo's work. He said that while Domingo's Oscar nomination was important, he believed he could achieve even more success in his career. “Who knows where Colman is going to go from here,” Brown said. “We’re proud to claim him as a member of the Temple family, so we can’t wait to see what he does next.” “To know that there’s a Colman Domingo in the halls right now, we don’t know that yet, I think that’s very exciting.” March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) with “Countdown to the Oscars: Red Carpet Live.” At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with “On the Oscars Red Carpet,” hosted by George Pennacchio featuring Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown. Watch all the red carpet action live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the red carpet Facebook And Youtube pages. The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than in previous years. The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of “Abbott Elementary.”

