News | City of West Hollywood

The City of West Hollywood will celebrate National Women's History Month in March with a series of events aimed at recognizing and honoring women and their history.

The city's National Women's History Month events will officially begin with the unveiling of two new street pole banners for Women's History Month honoring two remarkable women: transgender pioneer Marsha P. Johnson, one of the most prominent figures in the gay rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s and whose legacy continues today; and country music legend and actress Dolly Parton. The presentation of the street pole banners will take place during the regular meeting of the West Hollywood City Council on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in the City of West Hollywood Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, next to the West Hollywood Library. Participation is free; no RSVP is required. Limited, validated parking will be available in the adjacent five-story structure. The broadcast of the City Council meeting can be viewed on the City's website by visiting www.weho.org/wehotv or on the City's WeHoTV YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/wehotv.

From Tuesday March 5, 2024 to Friday March 22, 2024, the globe lanterns above Santa Monica Boulevard will glow purple and gold. Throughout the month, a series of street pole banners which commemorate famous American women, civil rights leaders and women's rights activists will be on display along Santa Monica Boulevard. Banners presented by the city include: Gail Abarbanel; Maya Angelou; Ivy Bottini; Hillary Rodham Clinton; Fly Costanza; Marion Wright Edelman; Alicia Garza; Barbara Gittings; Dolores Huerta; Coretta Scott King; Wilma Mankiller; Michaela Mendelsohn; Patsy Vison; Zoe Nicholson; Connie Normand; Michelle Obama; Rosa Parks; Mary Pickford; Sonia Sotomayor; Nadia Sutton; Gloria Steinem; Elizabeth Taylor; Ruth Williams; Oprah Winfrey; among others. This year, Marsha P. Johnson and Dolly Parton were added to the Women's History Month banners.

The City of West Hollywood and its Russian-speaking Advisory Council will host a free program celebrating International Women's Day on Sunday, March 3, 2024 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Plummer Park Community Center, rooms 5 & 6, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. The celebration will include music, food, dancing and a fashion show. For more information, call (323) 848-6826 or email [email protected].

Supported by the City of West Hollywood, the first annual event Sexual Healing and Sexual Health Ladies Brunch is a sex- and age-positive experience to learn about women's reproductive and mental health, menopause and sexual pleasure. The brunch will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasure Chest and Hind Lounge located at 7733 Santa Monica Boulevard. This event is presented in partnership with The Pleasure Chest and Hind Bar and supported by the City of West Hollywood, its Women's Advisory Council and the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sexual-healingsexual-healthtickets-823196401597 and at the door. For more information email [email protected]

Also on Sunday, March 3, 2024, the City of West Hollywood and its Women's Advisory Council will co-sponsor Guaranteed abundance: training for guaranteed income presented by LA Voice and the National Council of Jewish Women of Los Angeles which will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Free entry. To register, visit bit.ly/GBIAAdvocacy. For more information email [email protected].

There will be a viewing party with artist Shaghayegh Cyrous to watch the artwork in animated images, Xvarnah, on the digital billboard (Streamlined Arbor) at 9157 Sunset Boulevard on Sunday, March 3, 2024 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The work is broadcast every 20 minutes starting at the top of the hour. Free entry. This project is presented as part of the West Hollywood Moving Image Media Art Program (MIMA), an exhibition series administered by the Citys Arts Division, as part of its Art on the Outside program, and is presented with the Citys Sunset Arts and Advertising Program. . Xvarnah will be on display until Thursday May 30, 2024.

Women and Books is a Reading Club which meets the first Tuesday of each month to discuss books written by women authors. On Tuesday March 5, 2024 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. the group will discuss The Paris Bookstore by Kerri Maher. Women and Books is co-sponsored by the City of West Hollywood through its Women's Advisory Council and the West Hollywood Library. Free entry. This is a hybrid event that will take place in person at the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Room at the West Hollywood Library, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, as well as virtually on Zoom. To register, visit https://lacountylibrary.webex.com/lacountylibrary/j.php?MTID=maa8a00d769f8b023cc81d2d603b7184c.

MashUp Contemporary Dance Company Annual International Women's Day Dance Festival will begin in West Hollywood on Friday, March 8, 2024 with the Los Angeles Women in Dance Summit at WeHo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plummer Parks Great Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. The event will feature guest speakers, master classes and an industry exhibition. Ticket prices range from $20 to $65. To register and learn more about the entire festival, visit https://www.mashupdance.com/tickets/international-womens-day-dance-festival. This project is supported in part by a grant from the City of West Hollywood.

The City of West Hollywood and its Women's Advisory Council will co-sponsor the annual event Herstory Prize and Reception, which is presented by the Hollywood Chapter of the National Organization for Women (Hollywood NOW) to honor a woman who has made an outstanding contribution to the community and embodies the spirit of feminism. This year's winner is Abbe Land, former West Hollywood mayor and city council member. The event will take place on Wednesday March 13, 2024 has 7 p.m. in the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Free entry. To RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/849689954527?aff=oddtdtcreator.

The City and its Women's Advisory Council will host the Women's History Month Celebration to honor the contributions of women and the 30+ years of service of the City's Women's Advisory Council on Friday, March 15, 2024 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. in the West Hollywood City Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room and Auto Court , located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Admission is free, RSVP is requested by visiting www.weho.org/whm.

Wednesday March 27, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The 27th Annual West Hollywood Women in Leadership Awards and Reception will take place at the Andaz West Hollywood, located at 8401 Sunset Boulevard. The event is co-sponsored by the City of West Hollywood and its Women's Advisory Council as well as the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Admission is $25 and proceeds benefit the Rape Treatment Center at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center. To RSVP, visit www.weho.org/whm.

