Richard Lewis, comedian and star of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' dies at 76

Richard Lewis, the actor and comedian known for his long stand-up career and recurring role on the hit HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has died at age 76, his publicist announced Wednesday.

The cause of death was a heart attack, publicist Jeff Abraham said.

Comedian and actor Richard Lewis at his home in Los Angeles on February 20, 2020. Emily Berl for the Washington Post via Getty Images



Lewis was a fixture on the comedy club circuit for decades, and his agonizing, tortured act landed him numerous television and film roles. After appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson”, he made his name in the sitcom “Anything but Love” with Jamie Lee Curtis. He also starred in the film “Drunks” and played Prince John in the 1993 adventure comedy “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.”

Lewis played a semi-fictionalized version of himself throughout the 24 years of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Lewis — who had known series creator Larry David since they met at summer camp when they were 12 — was a perfectly annoying foil to the already grumpy protagonist.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he was like a brother to me,” David said in a statement Wednesday. “He had this rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and I will never forgive him.”

In April last year, Lewis announced he was retiring from stand-up comedy and revealed he suffered from Parkinson's diseasewhich he was diagnosed with two years ago, he said in a video published on social networks.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all their love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said in a statement.

Born in New York, Lewis studied and often drew comparisons to Lenny Bruce for his neurotic, riffing crowd work. In his many comedy specials, “The Prince of Pain,” as Lewis was called, was often the butt of the punchline.

“The key ingredient to his humor is his honesty. Richard has a bad relationship with himself – most comedians do – but he can express it,” David said. The Washington Post in a profile of Lewis published in 2020.

Lewis has also published two books, “The Other Great Depression”, a memoir in which he discusses his struggles with fame and his drug and alcohol use, and “Reflections from Hell”, a book which uses artistic illustrations to capture Lewis' dark comedy. local.”

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Richard Lewis. His comedic genius, wit and talent were unmatched,” HBO said in a statement. “Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' families. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who counted on Richard to brighten their days with laughter.”

Lewis' “Curb Your Enthusiasm” co-star Cheryl Hines, who plays David's ex-wife, said in a statement that working with Lewis was “a dream come true.”

“Over the years, I learned who Richard really was and what gifts he gave him,” Hines said. “Yes, he was the actor I fell in love with, but he was also one of the most loving people I knew. He took the time to tell people he loved what they meant to him , especially in recent years. Between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me. To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift.

Music legend Ringo Starr posted a message on social media sending his love to Lewis' wife. “God bless Richard Lewis. We're all going to miss you, man. Love to Joyce. Peace and love,” Starr wrote. In a 2009 interview, Lewis said he met his wife through former Beatles drummer.

“You don't call him Ringo if you know him, you call him Richard or he'll come after you with a pitchfork,” Lewis said.