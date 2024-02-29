Entertainment
Telugu actor Sowmya Janu was caught on camera assaulting a police officer. Watch
A video of Sowmya Janu hurling abuses and tearing the clothes of a traffic police officer, who stopped her from driving on the wrong side of the road, has surfaced online. According to a report According to DNA, the incident took place when the Telugu actor was driving his Jaguar in the wrong direction in the Banjara Hills of Hyderabad. Read also : Bengali actor Mainak Banerjee and his wife allegedly harassed by police at Kolkata airport
Sowmya Janu's fight with a police officer
Telugu actor Sowmya Janu was allegedly stopped by a traffic cop, who was on duty. According to the DNA report, the incident took place on Saturday evening. Despite the efforts of passers-by to intervene, the actor continued to insult the road guard and even physically attacked him; Sowmya also tore the guard's clothes and snatched his phone.
According to the portal, the traffic warden complained to the Banjara Hills police station; he gave details of the incident and presented evidence using the video he made of Sowmya Janu. The police have reportedly registered a complaint and opened an investigation into the matter.
Reactions to Sowmya Janu's video
The Telugu actor is being criticized on social media over the video of her assaulting the policeman in Hyderabad. “In the video, she (Sowmya Janu) admits that she was driving in the wrong direction, but she still defends her action,” someone tweeted alongside Sowmya Janu's video. In response, one X user wrote: “Really Sowmya? Driving the wrong way in a Jaguar? I can't defend that! Safety first.” Another said: “Legal action should be taken. »
One person also said, “Typical Indian mentality…not everyone follows the rules, so why should I follow them?” Accepting bribes, abandoning traffic rules… everywhere, it's the same story. Another tweeted: “This is in no way acceptable.”
