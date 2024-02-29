Richard Lewis, actor known for his role in Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died at 76





(NEXSTAR) Richard Lewis, comedian and actor who played an exaggerated version of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died. He was 76 years old. Lewis died at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack, his publicist Jeff Abraham said.

The comedian was known for wearing black while exploring his neuroses in frenetic, stream-of-consciousness rants, earning him his nickname the Prince of Pain. The actor revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Luckily I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly, if at all, and I'm on the right meds, so I'm cool, he said at the time. I'm done with stand-up. I just focus on writing and acting. FILE: Richard Lewis and Joyce Lapinsky attend the premiere of HBO's If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast on May 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

FILE Jimmy Kimmel Guests on Friday, September 8 included Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Richard Lewis (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and musical guest Jack Johnson. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images)) RICHARD LEWIS, JIMMY KIMMEL

Comedian Richard Lewis attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

FILE Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. Lewis is retiring from stand-up comedy after four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. The 75-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm star, known for wearing black and exploring his neuroses on stage, posted a video on Twitter on Monday explaining his various health issues. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, file) A regular performer in clubs and on late-night television for decades, Lewis also played Marty Gold, the romantic co-lead alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, in the ABC series Anything But Love and the reliable neurotic Prince John in Mel Brooks Robin Hood: Men. In tights. He reintroduced himself to a new generation opposite Larry David on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, kvetching regularly. I'm paranoid about everything in my life. Even at home. On my stationary bike I have a rear-view mirror, which I don't like, he once joked on stage. He told Jimmy Kimmel: This morning I tried to go to bed. I could not sleep. I counted the sheep but I only had six and they all had hip replacements. Comedy Central named Lewis one of the 50 best stand-up comedians of all time and he earned a spot on GQ magazine's list of the most influential comedians of the 20th century. He has lent his humor to charitable causes including Comic Relief and Comedy Gives Back. Watching his stand-up is like attending a very funny and often dark therapy session, the Los Angeles Times said in 2014. Philadelphia's City Paper called him the Jimi Hendrix of monologues. Mel Brooks once said that he was perhaps the Franz Kafka of modern comedy. Lewis' recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm can be directly attributed to his friendship with fellow comedian, producer and series star Larry David. Both Brooklyn natives, born in the same Brooklyn hospital, they first met and became friends as rivals while attending the same summer camp when they were 13 years old. He was singled out from the start, bickering with David over unpaid bills and common courtesies. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

