What to know about chordoma

Gary Sinise took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to his son, who died from a rare bone cancer in January. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

A rare form of bone cancer called chordoma claimed the life of Gary Sinise's son, the actor shared in a heartfelt tribute earlier this week.

The “Forrest Gump” star shared the news of McCanna Anthony “Mac” Sinise's death on Instagram and that of his foundation. website Tuesday, noting that his musician son died at age 33 the same week his album, “Resurrection & Revival,” went to press.

“He died on January 5, 2024 at 3:25 p.m. and was buried on January 23,” Gary said. wrote. “Like any family facing such a loss, we are heartbroken and coping as best we can. As parents, it is so difficult to lose a child. My heart goes out to everyone who has suffered a loss. similar loss and to all those who have experienced such a loss. lost a loved one.”

In his tribute, Gary shared that his son joined the foundation in February 2017. The following June, his wife Moira was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and Mac was diagnosed with chordoma a few months later in August. While Moira went into remission after months of treatment, Mac faced an uphill battle, which Gary said “impaired him more and more as time went on.”

Treatment and two surgeries kept Mac in the Gary Sinise Foundation office for most of 2019, but after a third spinal surgery in November and another in January 2020, he had to focus full-time on his fight against cancer.

“By sharing our story, we hope to shed some light on what has been a difficult time for us, because Mac has truly been a light to all of us,” Gary said. added in his tribute. “An incredible inspiration to those who knew and loved him, he faced his battle with grace, courage and love.”

But what exactly is chordoma and should Canadians be concerned about this rare form of cancer? Read on to learn everything you need to know.

What is a chordoma?

Chordoma is a rare type of bone cancer that occurs primarily in the spine or skull, depending on Mayo Clinic. In the majority of cases, it forms at the base of the skull, at the top of the spine, or at the bottom of the spine. However, these tumors which are a type of sarcoma can occur at any point of the spine.

There is three types of chordoma recognized by the World Health Organization, based on the appearance of their cells under a microscope:

Classic chordoma: The most common type of chordoma consists of a type of cell that appears “bubbly.”

Dedifferentiated chordoma: This rarer type of chordoma is made up of a mixture of abnormal cells, and it is generally more aggressive and faster growing.

Poorly differentiated chordoma: This type is very rare, with fewer than 60 cases recorded, but it is characterized by the deletion of a gene called SMARCB1, or INI1.

Chordoma usually begins at the base of the skull or lower spine. (Photo via Getty Images)

What are the signs and symptoms of chordoma?

As tumors grow, they put pressure on areas around the spinal cord or brain, leading to a range of symptoms that can vary depending on the location. General symptoms include pain, weakness or numbness in the back, arms or legs. Other chordoma symptoms include sexual dysfunction, endocrine problems and difficulty swallowing.

If the chordoma is at the base of the skull, typical symptoms include:

Dual vision

Blurry vision

Headache

Numbness or pain in the face

If the chordoma is around the tailbone, some symptoms may include:

A bump you can feel through the skin

Bladder or bowel function problems

Pain in the lower back or tailbone

Because chordoma tumors put pressure on the spinal cord or brain, symptoms such as blurred or double vision are common. (Photo via Getty Images)

How is chordoma treated?

Following a diagnosis of chordoma, usually through bioscopy or detailed imaging such as an MRI or CT scan, a healthcare professional will create a treatment plan tailored to the patient's specific needs. This plan will be adjusted with a team of experts in cancer, nose and throat therapy, radiotherapy and possibly endocrinology, ophthalmology and rehabilitation.

When chordoma affects the base of the skull, surgery is the primary form of treatment. An operation will aim to remove as much cancer as possible without damaging surrounding healthy tissue or causing injury, but complete removal is not always possible. After surgery, radiation therapy is usually used to kill any remaining cancer cells.

If the chordoma affects the lower spine, there are usually more treatment options available. In addition to surgery and radiation therapy, a healthcare professional may recommend radiosurgery, which uses multiple beams to kill cancer cells in a very small area. Targeted therapy can also be used with medications that target specific abnormalities.

“Because of the risk of spreading chordomas, a successful first surgical procedure is very important,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Initial surgery is very important in treating chordoma because the cancer can spread quickly. (Photo via Getty Images)

How common is chordoma?

Although there is no certain answer to why this cancer occurs, researchers believe it could be caused by mutations in the TBXT gene, according to Cleveland Clinic. Additionally, most cases of chordoma occur randomly. Fortunately, it is a very rare type of cancer. According to Chordoma Foundationit is only diagnosed in one in a million people each year.

“This means that approximately 300 patients are diagnosed with chordoma each year in the United States and approximately 700 across Europe. At any given time, fewer than one in 100,000 people live with chordoma,” the foundation explains. added.

Although cancer can develop at any age, it most commonly affects people between the ages of 50 and 60. Cases that form at the base of the skull are generally more common in younger patients, while those that form in the spine occur more often at older ages. In addition, more than half of all chordoma tumors grow back after a first treatment.

“Approximately twice as many men as women are diagnosed with chordoma,” says the Chordoma Foundation. note. “Although chordoma can be hereditary, this is very rare.”

