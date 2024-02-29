Comedian and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor Richard Lewis dies at 76





He died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 76. Richard Lewis, the comedian renowned for his acerbic, dark sense of humor, rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s. Transitioning seamlessly, he ventured into acting, gracing films like “Robin Hood : Men in Tights” and making memorable appearances as himself on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 76. His publicist, Jeff Abraham, said the cause of his death was a heart attack. The comedian announced last year that he suffered from Parkinson's disease. The Guardian reported. “His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all their love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said in a written statement. “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he was like a brother to me,” David said in a statement shared by HBO. “He had this rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I will never forgive him.” Actor Jamie Lee Curtis, who played the romantic lead alongside Mr. Lewis in Anything But Love, paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing: “He's also the reason I'm sober. He got me helped. I will be eternally grateful to him for this act of grace alone. He found love with Joyce and that, of course, besides his sobriety, was what mattered most to him. I am crying as I write these lines. Strange way to say thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard.” Brooklyn-born Lewis began performing stand-up in the early 1970s while working in advertising, and by the end of the decade had risen to the forefront of his generation of actors. He was a late-night talk show regular in the 1980s and starred opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the ABC television comedy “Anything But Love.” He made several film appearances in the 1990s, notably in “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”. Later, he was best known for playing a version of himself as Larry David's friend in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” in which the two men bickered relentlessly.

