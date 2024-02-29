Deepika Padukone Pregnant News: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their pregnancy and are expecting their first child





Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their pregnancy Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh happily announced that they are expecting their first child together. The news sent waves of happiness throughout the entertainment industry as the duo treated their fans to this happy news. The couple is ready to tackle the new chapter of their lives: parenthood. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announces her pregnancy Taking to their Instagram account, in a joint statement, Deepika and Ranveer shared that the baby is due in September. We are more than happy. Look at: Since they announced the news, several celebrities have taken to their comment sections to congratulate them and show immense love to the couple. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations”, Sonakshi Sinha expressed her joy and commented, “Your best production yet!!!! So happy for you both, congratulations.” Calling it the 'best news ever', other actors Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Mira Kapoor and other celebrities also wished the couple in the comments section. Deepika Padukone's Pregnancy Rumors Earlier, rumors surfaced that she made efforts to hide her bump at the 77th BAFTA red carpet in London. She wore an exquisite shimmering saree and custom jewelry by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the award ceremony. This is not the first time that Deepika has been at the center of pregnancy speculation. Fans were quick to notice a possible “bump” in her Fighter promos last month, sparking curiosity and questions about her potential motherhood. For those who don't know, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot of love and unity on November 14, 2018, in a picturesque ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Recently, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway to Belgium in November 2022. Ranveer, Deepika's professional facade Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was recently seen in the aerial action thriller. Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Next she has the sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 ADstarring Prabhas, is scheduled to hit theaters on May 9, 2024. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's much-awaited crime drama, Singham again. Additionally, he is expected to headline Farhan Akhtar's film Gift 3which is scheduled for theatrical release in 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/bollywood/deepika-padukone-ranveer-singh-announce-pregnancy-expecting-their-1st-child-article-108091846 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos