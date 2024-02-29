Entertainment
DPops at Woolsey: A symphony of Studio Ghibli, Bollywood, Star Wars and Nintendo
Courtesy of the Yale School of Music
The sounds of the student-led Davenport Pops Orchestra echoed through Woolsey Hall on Feb. 24 for the group's third concert of the year, In a Galaxy Far, Far Away.
THE performance, which combined classical sounds with modern percussion, was divided into several sections. The first was a Star Wars orchestral suite, including the Main Title, Princess Leias Theme, Imperial March (Darth Vader Theme), Yoda and Throne Room Theme, and End Title. The next was an original arrangement of the main themes from My Neighbor Totoro and The Wind Rises. This was followed by The Dpops Wiirangement, which included the popular Wii Sports and Super Smash Bros: Brawl. Finally, the group performed Badtameez Dil from the Bollywood film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
“I started conducting with DPops my sophomore year…it has opened many other musical opportunities and doors for me since then,” said Maggie Schnyer, 24, conductor.
According to Helen Zhou, 25, who currently serves as co-president of the organization, what makes DPops unique is the sense of community it aims to cultivate.
She emphasized the importance of balancing fun with high-quality musicality. Eric Gan, 25, the club's other co-president, said: “We have enough enthusiasm from our members to organize everything we do.”
Community building extends beyond the rehearsal room, with DPops hosting additional social events, board dinners, movie nights, game nights and post-concert after-parties.
This specific concert was open to members of the Yale community and New Haven residents. Gan reflected on some of the challenges faced, including communicating with local schools.
The show also included non-traditional elements to attract younger viewers. During the Wiirangement, there was a projection screen behind the musicians which showed the audience various pre-recorded gameplays to simulate the Nintendo theme. At the end of the show, the children were invited onto the Woolsey Hall stage to get a glimpse of the performers' point of view. Additionally, while introducing the Star Wars theme, conductor Mitchell Dubin 25 entered with a lightsaber, engaging in an altercation with conductor Eli Gilbert 24 until Gilbert fell to the ground. Dubin then takes over, continuing the symphony.
According to Gan and Zhou, DPops hopes to continue the tradition of performing at Woolsey Hall. Last year was their first show there since the late 2000s. [or] early 2010s, Zhou said.
Midway through the show, Gan and Zhou came out to pay tribute to the various individuals and groups who made the show possible, while emphasizing the importance of music education and community engagement.
Inside the Schwarzman Center, Woolsey Hall is located at 500 College St.
