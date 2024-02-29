Deepika Padukone is pregnant and let's just say she's already the chicest mom-to-be in Bollywood





Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to become parents The rumors were actually all true, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. Or in the latest Generation Z lingo, “mother is mothering”. The news broke with a post the couple shared with a photo of baby items like diaper pins, a bib and toys, accompanied by the caption “September 2024” indicating the delivery date. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a force to reckon with in Bollywood for many reasons, style happens to be one of them. We can already imagine this stylish duo as one of the chicest parents Bollywood has to offer and thanks to Deepika's charm and Ranveer's wit, this baby is already so blessed. When it comes to the child's style quotient, do we have any doubts that baby won't be the most stylish one around? Read also: Deepika Padukone shines and sparkles with a messy bun and soft smokey eyes at the BAFTAs 2024 The news of Deepika Padukone has been doing the rounds for a while now and what solidified the news (almost) was the actress' recent appearance at the airport. When she returned to town following her presentation at the BAFTA Awards earlier this month, many speculated about a visible bump as she chose a bright blue athleisure ensemble with a long trench coat. Others thought it was simply a front pocket on the sweatshirt with a bulging phone. Bollywood stars often hide their baby bump with oversized clothes for as long as they can hide it until it's finally time to reveal it. As the debate continued, all we have to say is that she still looked casually chic. Read also: After Oscars 2023, Deepika Padukone will once again lead India's stylish appeal as a presenter at the BAFTA Awards 2024 Deepika Padukone at the airport Its model position is often misleading. That's probably why it was hard to tell if the rumors were true or not. That being said, let us now reflect on his dazzling Sabyasachi sari at the BAFTA Awards while pregnant with her first child is just proof that we better get ready for an adventure of a different kind with the best of motherhood style that Bollywood has yet to offer. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's baby already has the best of both worlds, and we hope the child gets to have a bit of both their wardrobes too. Read also: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Endless Fashion Happiness on Their 5th Anniversary

