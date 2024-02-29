New business hits the mark with horror-themed entertainment, axes and beer

Every hour, the head of a large stuffed deer attached to the wall of the bar begins to move and laugh maniacally, its eyes lit bright red. The bar staff also suddenly join in with eerie laughter, then, just as quickly, return to their jobs when everything returns to normal.

The stuffed head of a 10-point male on the Slashers wall moves and laughs every hour. (Jessica Peralta)

Horror movie fans will likely recognize the reference to the 1987 Sam Raimi-directed cult classic Evil Dead 2, a sequel that follows protagonist Ash Williams' comedic battle against demons. But even fans of non-horror films will get plenty of entertainment from this and other theatrical elements that are becoming a calling card for Anaheim residents and local business owners Madison and Luke Rhoades. They opened Slashers Ax Throwing & Ales in Costa Mesa on December 1st.

My favorite movie of all time is probably Evil Dead 2, said Madison Rhoades. So when we came up with this idea for Slashers, a cabin in the woods is like the best place to throw axes and watch horror movies. So I figured if I was going to have the cabin in the woods, then I have to pay homage to Evil Dead 2. So I wanted to create this really cool cabin with a stuffed deer head, that comes to life and laughs at you like in the movie is my favorite scene.

This isn't the first time couples have ventured into themed entertainment in Orange County. They opened Cross Roads Escape Games in Anaheim with their flagship horror-themed escape game, Hex Room, in January 2016. Although the businesses are different, both companies share a common vision of creating a theatrical experience for the guests.

My husband and I are very big theater fans, she said. We are both theater majors and we love ax throwing. But we felt like every time we went the places were pretty basic, maybe just white with particle board and fluorescent lights. So we thought that with our theater degree, we could add this theme and this immersive atmosphere. And we just thought horror movies were the obvious choice to accompany ax throwing.

Slashers Ax Throwing & Ales has 18 lanes, each named with a different horror movie character, including Chucky from Childs Play, Ghostface from Scream, Norman Bates from Psycho, and Pearl from Pearl. In addition to the deer head, the bar's cabin-in-the-woods backdrop features shelves with an assortment of horror-themed merchandise and decorations.

Owners Madison and Luke Rhoades are fans of horror and theater and have combined both passions at Slashers Ax Throwing & Ales in Costa Mesa. (Jessica Peralta)

We have horror movies playing, and then we also have a bunch of props from different horror movies scattered around the shelves, which I like to think of is kind of like a spy for for people to sit there and say, Oh, I admit. that or Oh, that's what it comes from, Rhoades said. And people do that, and it's really fun.

They also plan regular and seasonal themed events, like the Krampus vs. Santa Photo Op and Ax Throwing Contest between the two characters in December and the Ax Your Ex event (bring a photo of your ex and throw him axes) in February. . Rhoades said they are planning something for St. Patrick's Day in March, but haven't ironed out the details yet.

Of course, the bar also sells alcohol (beer, ciders and seltzers) and it's themed too. The February menu consists of horror-inspired cocktails like the Killer Klowns Cocktail (with Ogopogos Mango Wheat Beer, Blue Curaçao, Strawberry Cotton Candy and a Krazy Straw) and What We Drink in the Shadows (with Brewery Xs Huckleberry hard seltzer, lemonade, bloody rim). and vampire teeth). Other drinks include Re-animator Honeydew Lime hard seltzer, Poltergeist pineapple cider, La Llorona Mexican lager and more. There are also snacks including Bacon Riffs, SMores Pop-Tarts and Dried and Salted Scorpion Snacks.

There is a maximum of three alcoholic drinks per person during a session (whether for one or two hours). Guests can have more drinks at the bar once their session is over.

I would say most people don't spend more than two hours here, Rhoades said. Three drinks in two hours is a lot of beer.

The story of the cabin in the woods continues throughout the experience, including calling camp counselors and guest campers.

The story is that your camp counselors here at Camp Slashers were in the woods one day and we came across this scary book and we read a few passages from it, and now the camp is plagued by monsters and killers and evil of all. kinds, Rhoades said. So we need to teach you campers how to defend yourselves here during your summer camp stay. So this is why you were camp counselors, why you're in the woods, why you're learning to throw axes, why you have these bad guys as targets.

Different themes and targets are projected onto the wooden target wall in each lane at Slashers Ax Throwing & Ales in Costa Mesa. (Jessica Peralta)

Guests can use three throwing axes and each track is equipped with software to play 11 different games using the axes, including Battle Stations, Alien Attack and Around the World. Themes and targets are projected onto the wood of each aisle. Classic horror characters like Michael Myers, Ghostface, Chucky, Leatherface and Jason Voorhees can also be projected as targets through the software. Safety was also an important element of the Rhoades Track design.

“When we fell in love with ax throwing, we just felt like they could be safer,” Rhoades said. I don't mean that anyone was ever hurt anywhere else, but we just felt that the safety precautions taken by other people could be improved. So that was something that was important to us. So, for our axes, we have the choice between three different types. We have two hatchets and a great ax and all of our axes are specifically throwing axes. Other places may simply use an ax you find at a hardware store that is designed for cutting, which is not necessarily designed for throwing. So our people throw axes.

She said that since they had the big axe, they had a designated safe area to throw the big axe. They also have anti-bounce mats that surround the wall-mounted targets. So if your ax doesn't stick to the wood, the mat itself is designed to absorb the energy of the ax so that it can fall straight to the ground instead of coming back towards you.

And then for our targets, we have end grain targets, which just allow the pins to stick more easily compared to a traditional board laid as a vertical grain, she said. Targeting the end grain just makes the axles stick better, which just means there's less chance of them doing weird things, bouncing around, and not sticking. I think this also makes for a better experience. You are here to stick axes. RIGHT? That's what makes it fun.

Jose Mendoza works at Slashers as a camp manager. He said his duties included a little bit of everything: bartending, running the front desk, training camp counselors and developing recipes for horror-themed cocktails and mocktails.

I knew very little about ax throwing before working at Slashers, but the training helped change that, he said. The training was a lot of fun, we spent a lot of time playing all the games we offer at Slashers. We were training each other, working on our rules talk, but most importantly, we learned what it takes to have a safe but exhilarating time at Slashers.

Slashers Ax Throwing & Ales recreates a cabin in the woods setting with an assortment of horror-themed merchandise in addition to the main ax throwing activity. (Jessica Peralta)

He said working with guests and teaching them how to throw was very rewarding. Camp counselor training with campers begins by reviewing safety rules, what types of throws are acceptable in Slashers, and how to make those throws. He said they train campers in two overhead throws, either one-handed or two-handed for hatchets, or a two-handed overhead throw for the big axe. After observing a camper make their first throws, the camp counselors offer coaching if necessary by adjusting the form and the ax.

Sharing a celebratory high-five with a camper who, after a little practice, hits the mark, is one of the best feelings ever, he said.

Nate Javier, of Fullerton, who works as an escape room builder, said he learned about Slashers from some escape room owners.

I was deeply intrigued and shortly after the grand opening, I was hooked, he said. They've been open for a few months now, and I've been going there ever since.

He said he tries to go at least twice a month, but lately it's been a little more frequent.

I keep coming back for the immersion, the projected games, the atmosphere, the incredible interactions with the guests. [and] customer service and general cleanliness of the facilities, he said. I enjoy the balance of skill and physicality that comes with ax throwing. There's something cathartic about understanding how to properly stick an ax to a target and what type of hatchet or long ax may best suit your abilities. Plus, just getting the satisfying thud of the blade sticking to the target definitely increases my dopamine.