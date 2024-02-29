Spotswood High brings back memories with 'Anastasia' | Entertainment

PENN LAIRD The Spotswood High School drama department travels back to the 1920s, emphasizing the importance of memories and family, in its production of Anastasia this week.

Inspired by the 1997 animated film, the musical follows Anya, a young girl who seeks to solve the mystery of her past after the Russian Revolution and life in the Soviet Union in the 1920s. Working with a con artist and ex -aristocrat, the group investigates whether Anya is the former princess of Russia, who is rumored to be alive.

The musical hews closer to the true story of the Russian royal family and the Russian Revolution, compared to the beloved film rather than a wizard serving as the ultimate protagonist, the musical shares some of the history and the reality of the Russian Revolution and life in the Soviet Union. Russia, and Anya is pursued by a Soviet officer in her quest.

This spring features two leads, played by freshman Liam Roderick as the crook Dmitry and Evelyn Padgett as the long-lost Princess Anya.

Roderick said the role has been a huge learning experience.

It's so cool to be able to pick up things from older people and stuff and be able to learn this new part, Roderick said.

For seniors like Natalie Bowman, who had a starring role in the fall production of Spotswoods and now plays a Czarina in Anastasia, the series was an opportunity to step back from a starring role and watch freshmen grow up.

I feel like we leave them our similar legacy and then move forward,” Bowman said. It's almost like we're putting it back.

Compared to Spotswood's fall musical Mean Girls, a high-energy show depicting the trials and tribulations of high school students, Anastasia represents a big change for the cast and crew.

My favorite part of the series is probably playing such a contrasting character of Janis in Mean Girls, like I went from the spunky teenager to this very sad old lady, said Helen Padgett, who plays the Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna .

But with two musicals this year, with much of the cast and crew working on both shows, musical director and theater teacher Justine Mackey said it creates a family-friendly environment.

With everyone knowing the limited time we had, it really made everyone step up,” Mackey said. Their work ethic was so strong and incredible that I think it strengthened the troop as a whole.

And putting on a musical requires long hours of hard work, no matter how committed you are.

People don't realize how much that comes into play in any aspect, like the amount of work the actors put in, the amount of work the technicians do, the amount of work the film crew does. And until you're in the theater, you don't notice it, said stage manager Rowan Whitmeyer. It's a bit like a giant family. They like what you like. We support each other. Everyone who is here loves what they do.

One aspect of the series, a scene where several cast members sit in a wagon on which the crew spins a set piece that, with everyone included, weighs more than a ton, according to Whitmeyer, speaks to the teamwork required to put on a show. » Whitmeyer said.

It's really cool not only to see what I myself am capable of doing, but also how, like with the train, how easy a big thing can be when people work together, Whitmeyer said.

The series has particular relevance, many said, given the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The show addresses the conflict in one of its pre-show announcements, sharing the cast and crew's solidarity with Ukraine.

It's important for people to know that the show deals with very real issues that happened, said Chloe Leach, who plays Von Rothbart. I feel like having high school students represent it is going to show people a different perspective on how they look at real issues that are actively happening in the world.

And the show has messages that everyone can learn from. Evelyn Padgett said Anya finds her past, but also finds what she wants for her future. Junior Kenneth Whyte, who plays Vladimir Vlad Popov, said the importance of memories makes the series powerful.

The show is about memories, Whyte said. For me, at least, the most important thing is the memories you create throughout your life, with your friends and family. The love and passion put into the show will be passed on to everyone who sees it.