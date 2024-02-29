Reliance and Disney announce merger with Giant India Media





Indian companies Reliance Industries and Walt Disney have agreed to merge their Indian media businesses, creating an $8.5 billion entertainment giant in the world's most populous country. India's entertainment market is already one of the largest in the world, and the merger is expected to further disrupt the multi-billion dollar industry. The two companies have signed “binding definitive agreements” to form a joint venture that will combine the businesses of Reliance-backed Viacom18 and Star India, a joint statement from the companies said on Wednesday. Reliance, an oil-telecom conglomerate led by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, will invest $1.4 billion in the new company. The statement said Disney will hold 36.8 percent, Reliance 16.3 percent and Viacom18 another 46.8 percent. “This is a historic deal that heralds a new era in the Indian entertainment industry,” Ambani said. His wife, Nita Ambani, will be its president. The merger will create an entertainment powerhouse that will have more than 100 television channels and two streaming platforms. The companies said the joint venture would attract “over 750 million viewers across India” and would also cater to the Indian diaspora. “Reliance has a deep understanding of the Indian market and consumers, and together we will create one of the country’s leading media companies,” said Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger. The deal will also help Reliance and Disney avoid competition from traditional rivals such as India's Zee Entertainment and Japan's Sony, as well as streaming competition from Amazon and Netflix. The announcement comes less than a month after Sony and Zee called off a $10 billion merger that would have been a formidable force against Reliance and Disney. “This merger will have a very significant impact on the entire media and entertainment ecosystem,” said Karan Taurani, senior vice president of Elara Capital. “It will be one of a kind.” Taurani said the merger could help put their streaming platforms on a “path to profitability” in the medium to long term by reducing content costs. Taurani estimated that the merged entity would have a 40 to 45 percent market share of advertising revenue for both traditional broadcast and digital streaming. asv/pjm/blood

