Chanel Iman married Davon Godchaux Entertainment

Chanel Iman married Davon Godchaux.
The 33-year-old model exchanged vows with the NFL player in a civil ceremony in New York last month, before publicly tying the knot on a yacht in the Caribbean Sea on February 24, just five months after they welcomed their daughter Capri to the country. world.
The couple were joined by a “handful” of their closest friends and family, including Chanel's daughters Cali, five, and Cassie, four – who she has with ex-husband Sterling Shepard – for the ceremony in Anguilla before heading to St. Baths for their reception.
Chanel told Vogue magazine: We planned the wedding the way we wanted, doing something we love together with our children and our blended family…
There were a lot of emotions on the wedding day.
“We laughed, we cried, we danced and created incredible memories together. The trip truly moved us and inspired us to do this every year with our family.
We celebrated our charter for three days by island hopping and stopping at beach clubs, where it all began.”
The island tour ended at Cape Juluca, where the couple celebrated their honeymoon.
The model – who wore an off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad dress with an embellished corset and layered tulle skirt – admitted it was particularly “special” to have her daughters serve as her flower girls.
She said: Family is everything to me and having my three daughters by my side was so special. Cali and Cassie were so excited in the weeks leading up to the wedding. My daughters hold a special place in my heart and sharing this moment with them is priceless.
But she admitted it was “heartbreaking” that a 29-year-old sportsman's child from a previous relationship was unable to attend at the last minute.
She said: We look forward to celebrating our union with him all together at a later date this year. [though]. This celebration will continue!
