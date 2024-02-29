Today in History: On February 29, Hattie McDaniel becomes the first black actor to win an Oscar | Nation and world





Today in History Today is Thursday, February 29, the 60th day of the year 2024. There are 306 days left in the year. Highlight in today's history: On February 29, 1940, Hattie McDaniel became the first black actress to win an Academy Award when she won Best Supporting Actress for Gone With the Wind, which won eight Academy Awards in total, including the best film. To this date : In 1504, Christopher Columbus, stranded in Jamaica on his fourth voyage west, used a correctly predicted lunar eclipse to frighten hostile natives into providing food for his crew. In 1796, President George Washington proclaimed the Treaty of Jays, which ended some significant disputes with Great Britain. In 1892, the United States and Great Britain agreed to submit their dispute over sealing rights in the Bering Sea to arbitration. (A commission later ruled in favor of Britain.) In 1904, bandleader Jimmy Dorsey was born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. In 1916, singer, actress and television personality Dinah Shore was born Frances Rose Shore in Winchester, Tennessee. (Shore, who listed March 1, 1917 as her birthdate, died in 1994 just days before turning 78.) In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a second Neutrality Act calling on American businesses not to increase their exports to the belligerents. In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced that he would seek a second term. Serial killer Aileen Wuornos was born in Rochester, Michigan (she was executed by the state of Florida in 2002). In 1960, the first Playboy Club, with waitresses dressed in bunny outfits, opened in Chicago. Serial killer Richard Ramirez was born in El Paso, Texas (he died in 2013 while awaiting execution in California). At the 1968 Grammy Awards, 5th Dimensions Up, Up and Away won Record of the Year for 1967, while Album of the Year honors went to The Beatles' Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club band. In 1980, former Israeli Foreign Minister Yigal Allon, who had played an important role in the Jewish state's struggle for independence, died at the age of 61. In 1984, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau announced his resignation after more than 15 combined years in power. In 1996, Daniel Green was convicted in Lumberton, North Carolina, of murdering James R. Jordan, the father of basketball star Michael Jordan, during a roadside robbery in 1993. ( Green and his accomplice, Larry Martin Demery, were sentenced to life in prison.) In 2012, Davy Jones, the heartthrob singer who helped propel the made-for-TV rock group The Monkees to the top of the pop charts, died in Stuart, Florida, at the age of 66. In 2016, Justice Clarence Thomas broke 10 years of silence in the courtroom and asked questions during a Supreme Court oral argument on gun rights, drawing gasps from the audience . Today's birthdays: Former astronaut Jack Lousma is 88 years old. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople is 84 years old. Motivational speaker Tony Robbins is 64 years old. Legal blogger Eugene Volokh is 56 years old. Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is 52 years old. Poet, musician and hip-hop artist Saul Williams is 52 years old. Rapper Ja Rule is 48 years old. Singer-musician Mark Foster (Foster the People) is 40 years old. Former NHL goaltender Cam Ward is 40 years old.

