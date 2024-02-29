Man fends off armed robbers who target Rolex watch in West Hollywood





Surveillance video captured the moment three gunmen attacked a man who was wearing a Rolex watch while walking his dog in West Hollywood. The victim, Rocco DiStefano, 29, owner of the Lab Athletic Club on Sunset Boulevard, said the incident happened in broad daylight Tuesday around 2 p.m. He was walking his dog on a sidewalk in front of the gym when the armed suspects spotted him. The video shows the gunmen pulling up in a black Cadillac sedan, quickly jumping out of the car and sprinting toward DiStefano. When I turned around, it was three masked men running towards me, he remembers. One of them had a gun. DiStefano is seen trying to run away from the trio but is quickly cornered near an elevator. The attackers kept shouting at him: “Take it off!” We were going to shoot you! Lake Elsinore hits record water levels after torrential rains in SoCal

Rocco DiStefano, 29, and his 4-year-old dog, Hercules, in West Hollywood on February 28, 2024. (KTLA) DiStefano refused to lose his watch, clutching it tightly in his fist as the attackers knocked him down and began beating him. The adrenaline hit and they were on me, kicking me, punching me, shooting me with guns, DiStefano said. I've never had a gun pointed at my forehead, so all I could think was: This is it. DiStefano, who is also an amateur boxer, was able to put his skills to use as he began fighting back against the attackers. He finally freed himself and ran to safety in a nearby business. Empty-handed, the thieves were seen running towards their getaway car before speeding away. Beloved Southern California bookstore closes after 40 years

The violent altercation left DiStefano with cuts and bruises to his head, but he said he escaped virtually unscathed. I don't want to stop living my life because of these things, but I will definitely be more conscious of where I wear my jewelry, he said. They'll have to do a lot more than kick and hit me to make me fall. The victim's 4-year-old dog, unharmed, was rescued by a passerby who witnessed the attack. Back with his beloved dog, DiStefano said he was glad they were both unharmed. Authorities are investigating the assault and said a Metro bus that stopped behind the suspect's sedan may have captured the vehicle's license plate and closer images of the thieves. The three gunmen and the fleeing driver are still at large. Anyone with information about the assault can call the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station at 310-855-8850.



