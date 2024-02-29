Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos return to the Vegas chapel where they were married





Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated nearly three decades of marriage by passing the torch of love to a new couple at the same Las Vegas wedding chapel where the Live with Kelly and Mark the cohosts married in 1996.

The famous couple, both ordained ministers, returned to the Nevada establishment for a series of pre-recorded shows. Live show this week, filming a segment for Wednesday's episode in which they cemented a young couple's marriage in the iconic Chapel of the Bells room.

“Some of those feelings came back when I got there. I started sweating,” Consuelos said at the top of the segment after Ripa asked him how he was before the ceremony. “We were 25. Our son is 26. That makes no sense. In a town where people roll the dice every day, that's one of the safest bets I've ever made. ”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos return to the Las Vegas wedding chapel where they got married to marry a new couple.

ABC



The show then introduced the couple Ripa and Consuelos were getting married to and documented their sweet nuptials.

“Now kiss until the kids feel uncomfortable,” Ripa said after declaring them newlyweds.

Leading to LiveIn the Las Vegas episodes, Ripa revealed earlier this year that she and Consuelos became a couple while filming the soap opera. All my children together kept their marriage a secret from their family on the TV show, until Wendy Williams revealed their relationship on the radio.

“We had eloped. It had been a few months since we had been married for three months. No one to [All My Children] knew we were dating, let alone married to each other,” Ripa recalled in a previous Live episode. “We're brushing our teeth and we're listening to Wendy Williams' radio show. We're listening and she says, 'I have a celebrity dish.' Celebrities, I suppose they used the term widely at the time, was the fact that two stars of the soap operaAll my children, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos,… eloped to Las Vegas. There was this eyewitness who worked at the Clark County courthouse who said we eloped, and word got out, and we had to tell everyone we were married. »

Live with Kelly and Markairs weekdays in syndication. Check your local listings for times in your area.



