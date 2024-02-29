Prem Chopra says he is related to Kapoors, but had to survive on odd jobs: In the film business, no one is your relative | Bollywood News





Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been a household name for six decades and has had the unique experience of working with three generations of the illustrious Kapoor family. In an interview he spoke about his admiration for Raj Kapoorthe friendship he shared with his son Rishi Kapoor and his professional experience with his grandson Ranbir Kapoor. Appearing on the ANI podcast, the veteran actor spoke about the close bond he shared with the late Rishi Kapoor and said that even though he came from privilege, he survived in the film industry through sheer talent . “There were people who were great producers, great directors. They are responsible for introducing many talented people into the industry. But when they made a film for their own children, they couldn't deliver the goods,” he said. “Like Raj Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was the most sought after actor because he was a very good actor. Unlike us, he was given a break on set. But you have to prove yourself. Also Read -Prem Chopra says Rajesh Khanna was frustrated and couldn't cope after losing fame: He was a misunderstood man, he had his own problems He said that of all the people in the film industry, he was closest to 'good guy' Rishi Kapoor. and Jeetendra. When asked what they would discuss when they got together, he joked: “Girls.” Prem Chopra was then asked if there was any overlap between the women they dated, and he replied: “They're grandmothers now… We used to play pranks on each other, it was very funny.” » He added that over time, their wives also started accompanying them on their parties. Most recently, Prem Chopra worked with Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor on the controversial film Animal. They had already worked together on the cult film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Talking about Ranbir, the veteran actor said, “He is a good actor. He is a very involved actor. Prem Chopra is related to the Kapoors through marriage, but he has said that in the film business, “no one is your relative.” He said: “Here, no one is your relative, no one can do you any favors. You have to prove yourself. He said that unlike Insider, he survives on odd jobs and accepts any role given to him. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

