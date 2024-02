The Rings of Power Showrunners Ink Deal and Begin Early Work on Season 3

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners have reached a new overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios, a potentially optimistic sign for the future of the fantasy series. Patrick McKay and JD Payne have signed a three-year deal that also launches their own production company, 10:40 PM Productions. The duo wrote and executive produced the first season of the Emmy-nominated Prime Video series. The Rings of Powerwhich debuted in fall 2022. The show is Amazon's most-watched original series and ranked in the Top 4 on Nielsen's streaming rankings each week during its initial broadcast. Filming for the second season of the series has been completed and will be released later this year. Although a third season has not been officially ordered and a writers room has yet to open its doors, the showrunners have begun to break down the initial story outlines. Additionally, Amazon plans to move the series' production center from Bray Studios to a new production facility located near Shepperton Studios in the United Kingdom. “We started this remarkable journey with JD and Patrick over five and a half years ago and we have never looked back,” said Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon MGM Studios. “We continue to be amazed by the scope and scale of their vision and the enormous global success achieved by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in his record-breaking first season. We can't wait for Prime Video customers to experience the epic adventure and high-stakes drama that JD and Patrick continue to build throughout season two and beyond. Naturally, the studio is thrilled to extend our overall deal with these brilliant creative minds as they continue to express their passion for quality storytelling. “We didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into. No one else did it either,” says Patrick McKay (right). He and JD Payne were photographed on September 21 at Bray Film Studios in Windsor, England. Photograph by Charlie Gray (2); Styling by Adele Cany Sur Payne: Bottega Veneta jacket, Dolce & Gabbana shirt, Nudie jeans, Louis Vuitton belt and shoes. On McKay: Belstaff jacket, Raey T-shirt, Nudie jeans, Moncler belt, Novesta shoes. Grooming by Brady Lea at Premier Hair & Make-Up McKay and Payne have already revealed their plans for season two in a Hollywood journalist cover story going behind the scenes of the upcoming season. When asked what they've learned since that first season to apply for the second, McKay said, “That could be an answer that could take an hour.” The entire making of this show was a huge learning experience for everyone involved. McKay added that the goal for season two was to be “bigger and better” on “every level…by an order of magnitude.” The bar must continue to rise. The Rings of Power the first season is currently streaming on Prime Video. McKay and Payne are replaced by CAA and Barry Littman.

