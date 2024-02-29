Patti teaser: will Kajol's quest for truth and proof lead her to Kriti Sanon? Watch | Bollywood News





Kriti Sanon's next film Patti brings a bunch of firsts. Not only is this her first production venture, but the recently released teaser also reveals exciting details about Kajol's role in the film. Interestingly, Kajol will be playing a cop for the first time in Do Patti. And for Kriti, this film marks her debut in the thriller genre. The teaser kicks off with a captivating scene featuring Kajol cycling through the picturesque hills of North India. She says: “Our training teaches us that only truth and evidence determine who deserves punishment, but what happens if truth and evidence meet, what do you do? » As the story unfolds, we witness Kriti's character, charming male characters, juxtaposed with Kajol's relentless pursuit of the culprit. Eventually, their paths converge, revealing Kriti's character as a vindictive victim seeking revenge, while Kajol embodies the determination of a police officer fighting for justice. Watch Do Patti Teaser | Kajol, Kriti Sanon Kriti and Kajol have previously worked together in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. Sharing more details about the film, the Do Patti team said, “The film brings girl power to the forefront and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against a breathtaking backdrop of the hills of northern India, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrills, as the conflicting moralities of captivating characters play with each other. We are thrilled to bring this captivating story to audiences around the world, exclusively on Netflix. Do Patti is written by Kanika Dhillon, known for her work in films like Manmarziyaan, Judgementall Hai Kya, Haseen Dillruba, Ra One and more. It is directed by Shashank Chaturvedi. It will be released on Netflix. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/do-patti-teaser-will-kajols-pursuit-of-truth-and-evidence-lead-her-to-kriti-sanon-watch-9187922/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos