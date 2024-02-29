The Laughter Floor Update

Hello villagers of the valley!

Disney Dreamlight ValleyThe first update of 2024, The Laugh Floor, is now LIVE on all platforms! Brush your fur, practice your punchlines and channel your inner prankster to welcome an EYEconic and unforgettable duo.

Who would have thought that these funny affairs required so much work?

Launch the content of this update by heading to the Castle of Dreams where a new Kingdom Gate awaits you! Have you already visited a Parisian kitchen, an Ardellian forest, and now you're heading to work? You'll clock in on The Laugh Floor, but before you can start your shift, you'll need to look up to it. Create your own monster costume (don't worry, a standard Monsters, Inc. safety helmet is included), take a photo for your safety ID, and meet your new colleagues.

It looks like the Laugh Power launch party left quite a mess. A PERFECT job for Laugh Floors' new intern – but with a little Dreamlight and a lot of elbow grease, you could become Employee of the Month! Through an all-new questline, you'll help Mike Wazowski and Sulley with a variety of laughter-related tasks, ending up with two new friends you can invite to Dreamlight Valley. But the laughter doesn't stop there, each villager arrives with their own friendship quests and rewards. You will just have to tell them that you could be human first.

Check your mailbox

As announced and unlocked by fans as a reward for our Community Challenge in 2022, two special surprises await you in your in-game mailbox! All players will find a Dreamlight Armor costume as well as a Partners Statue inspired by the iconic statue of the same name found in select Disney parks around the world. We are excited to deliver these long-awaited items to all players and have them become a part of your valleys.

Live monstrously in the valley

Mike and Sulley aren't the only monstrous characters arriving in the Valley in this update! With new cosmetic options added to the player customization menu, players can create their own monstrous avatars with a variety of fantastical skin tones, designs, contact lenses, and even ear shapes, found in the cosmetics menu. earrings.

Scrooge McDuck's Shop is getting an upgrade!

The Scrooge McDucks store is getting a major upgrade and is surprising absolutely everyone because it won't cost you a single Star Coin! Once the store has reached its max level (or if it is already at max level), you can now look forward to a much larger upper level, with a variety of bases and spaces to purchase different types of furniture .

In addition to multiple spaces dedicated to wall furniture, rugs and more, the chances of purchasing items you are missing from your collection will be increased.

Fall in love with the cute monsters star path

Add to your already monstrous new look with exciting cosmetics like makeup and wig options or go old school with Disney and Pixars. Monsters UniversityInspired dream styles for your new friends, Mike and Sulley.

You can also decorate for the perfect valley tour with your Schmoopsie Poo with swan boats and chocolate fountains or bring Greek inspiration to your valley with Disney's Hercules-themed outdoor furniture!

Comfort has never looked so good.

Pick up the new Starlight House Bundle from the Premium Store to add the ultimate collection of cozy accessories to your valley! With a variety of sleepover essentials for your avatar and a new dreamy style for Belle, you can decorate your in-game homes with new furniture, including a starry sky projector that brings the stars inside for a perfect night or select the new dream style from the provincial library. As this new type of pack does not include any quest content, all items can be found in your collection once purchased!

The Premium Store is also getting new items in our latest update with must-haves from the Monsters, Inc. collection such as a Boo Onesie, a Dreamlight Valley version of the Disney parks attraction Monsters, Inc. Mike and Sulley at the rescue!, and much more. !

Players will also discover fan favorites from previous Star Paths coming to the Premium Store this season! Expect to see rewards from our previous Pixar Fest and Centennial Star Paths appear in weekly store rotations this season.

Get back into the Eggstravaganza!

Disney Dreamlight ValleyThe spring event returns! From March 27 to April 17, expect a variety of new flora to appear in the Valley. Collect Wild Spring Eggs, Spring V-EGG Tables, and Egg Fruit from Egg Fruit Bushes to contribute to Dreamlight's seasonal tasks and craft seasonal furniture.

Also be sure to complete the Daily and Weekly Return Quests with WALLE to help you stock up on additional materials for the event!

Stay up to date with the latest patch notes

Be sure to read the patch notes for this update for even more information on bug fixes and changes. As always, we are committed to improving the Valley based on feedback from our magical community! Here are just two of the features we've prioritized in this update due to the support of our fans:

– Make your avatar more unique with the rename feature! Found in the Settings menu, you can now change your name as often as you change your in-game style.

– The doors are back in the Scrooge McDucks store! Missing for a while, we prioritized fixing a bug that removed doors from shop rotations in previous updates.

As always, if you encounter any issues while playingDisney Dreamlight ValleyWe recommend that you first review our known issueshere. If you don't see the issue you're experiencing, you can contact our support team viaour contact form. Having trouble with a certain quest or objective? Discover our friendlinessCommunity Discordfor some peopleDisney Dreamlight Valleytips and tricks!