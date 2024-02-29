Paul LeRoy Greene | Obituaries





Paul LeRoy Greene of The Villages, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2024. Paul was born in New Rochelle, NY to LeRoy and Mertie Ferguson Greene on August 9, 1935. He graduated from SUNY Oswego, where he met Jeanne Ackerman. They were married on November 8, 1957. He began his teaching career as an industrial arts teacher in Fort Plain, New York, then served in various administrative capacities for the White Plains school system until his retirement in 1993. Paul served and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. He was an active member and elder of the White Plains Presbyterian Church for 25 years and an active member and deacon and elder of the Northlake Presbyterian Church after moving to The Villages from Valhalla, New York in 1999 . He loved the many activities he was able to participate in after moving to The Villages. He was active in men's choir, pickle ball, softball, golf, card clubs and always found time to attend a performance put on by a local theater troupe. Paul was a founding member of the Villages Woodworkers Club (thevwc.org) where he also developed safety and training programs for new members. He enjoyed annual trips to the Adirondacks, camping, boating, woodworking and was known for giving his time to those in need and to the development of children. Paul is preceded in death by his wife Jeanne of 59 years and his brothers John and David. Paul is survived by his 4 children and their families: Jeffrey Greene and his wife Susan, Eric Greene and his wife Debbie, Keith Greene and his wife Laura, and Cheryl D'Agostino (Greene) and her husband Tony as well as his grandchildren. children Michael. , Jonathan, Katelyn Molk, Lindsey Hinman, Winfield, Maxwell, Tristan and Caden D'Agostino. Great-grandchildren Patrick, Charlie, Henry, Emery and Colby Hinman. In accordance with the wishes of Paul and Jeanne, a family memorial ceremony will take place at a later date. On this occasion, the family requests that donations be made in Paul's memory to “SozoKids.org” or “Parkinson.org”.

