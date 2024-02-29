Actor talks Bonkers Wonka 'experience'

An actor who was hired at the last minute to play Willy Wonka in a knockoff immersive experience for the Wonka movie reveals new details about the children's event that was so terribly executed that police were called to the scene by outraged parents demanding refunds.

People were screaming, those organizing the event were crying. There were arguments, people running everywhere where the set had been trashed, Paul Connell told the Independent.

Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images

All that seemed to be missing from the event was a dislocated Wonka screaming: You get nothing! You lost! Have a nice day sir!

A a social media user described the scene as resembling a meth lab.

A parent who attended the event said it also included a lackluster candy station that scattered one jelly bean per child, according to the Independent. But Connell told the outlet the candy offerings were much darker.

We were told to give [kids] a jelly bean and a quarter cup of lemonade, he said. No chocolate during the chocolate experience. There must have been a chocolate fountain somewhere but I never saw it.

In a way, it was a world of imagination, Connell said. Imagine there is a whole chocolate factory here.

Connell, who said he was hired a day or two before the event, told the outlet he had a feeling it was going to be a disaster as soon as he received the script for a dress rehearsal.

The script was 15 pages of AI-generated gibberish, where I just monologued these crazy things, he said.

What brought me was where I had to say: There is a man whose name we don't know. We know him as the Unknown. This Unknown is an evil chocolatier who lives in the walls.

Connell added that at the end of his monologue, he was supposed to vacuum up the unknown man with a vacuum cleaner.

But on the day of the event, the accessory was not given to him.

I asked them if they had a vacuum cleaner and they said, yes, we're not really there yet, so let's improvise, he replied.

Even Timothe Chalamet, who plays the lead role in 2023's Wonka, is embarrassed. Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Connell told the outlet that although he was one of three actors hired to play Wonka, he played the role for three and a half hours straight, despite being told he would have a break of 15 minutes every 45 minutes. When Connell finally had lunch, he ate it in his car and looked at the ground to avoid seeing the crying children.

He said when he returned, a crowd had formed and things were becoming chaotic.

He decided to huddle with the other two Wonkas and a nearby Oompa-Loompa and the four of them decided to go outside.

It was actually getting quite dangerous for us, Connell said. But it was heartbreaking, to be honest.

In a statement to the Guardianthe company that organized the event, House of Illuminati, apologized to customers for a very stressful and frustrating day.

Unfortunately at the last minute we were disappointed in many areas of our event and did our best to continue and see it through and we now realize we probably should have canceled first thing this morning, says the press release.

Organizers also told the Guardian that full refunds would be given to customers.