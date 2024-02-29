“Baahubali, KGF, RRR, Pushpa have…”





Anil Kapoor shared his views on the age-old debate between Bollywood and South Indian films at a recent event in Mumbai. Read on to find out what the actor said.

Over the past few years, there has been a huge debate between Bollywood and South Indian films, especially two years ago when Hindi films were not doing well commercially and many South Indian films such as RRR, KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa became pan-Indian hits. . Anil Kapoor shared his views on the old debate at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Speaking at the Indian Digital Summit 2024 in Mumbai, Kapoor spoke about the changes in technology over the years and how it has remained relevant. Speaking about how he stays in tune with Gen Z, he said: “When you have the right people around you, it makes all the difference, it can be your kids, your team. They can keep you in touch with generation Z. I make sure to keep discussing ideas with young people. I talk to them a lot. That's what I did to stay relevant. Also, good filmmakers came to me and chose me. So I was lucky too. Kapoor also shared that it was Sonam Kapoor, his daughter and fashionista, who insisted that he take up the role in The Night Manager that won him praise not too long ago. Kapoor played arms dealer Shailendra 'Shelly' Rungta, in Sandeep Modi's Hindi adaptation of the hit BBC series based on John Le Carré's novel, The Night Manager. About Sonam and The Night Manager, he said, “She reads a lot of books. When I was offered The Night Manager, she told me that she had read the book and it was fantastic. She insisted that I do the series.” The actor also expressed his views on the age-old debate between South films and Hindi films and said, “I am sitting here because of the South. Most of my hit films are remakes of films from the South Indian. Be it Judaai, Beta, Woh Saat. Din, Mohabbat, Nayak. I think all the big Indian actors have made hit films which were remakes of South Indian films. Kapoor concluded by saying, “This debate has always been there. It is more so these days because some South Indian films, including Baahubali, KGF, RRR and Pushpa: The Rise', have become very big hits. I believe there are great stories and great actors. All are great Indian films. (With inputs from IANS) READ | Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor slaps comedian Sherry Nanha for her 'honeymoon' joke on live TV show, video goes viral

