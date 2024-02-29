Natick Mall Pickleball Courts Restaurants Call on Chris Coombs

NATICK Chris Coombs is one of Boston's most renowned chefs. He owns four restaurants there and has received praise from media such as Forbesand was named Food & Wine is “The People's Best New Chef in America.”

Despite all this success, Coombs has one goal that persists. Passionate about fitness, he dreams of combining his two passions food and fitness in an establishment.

“I've always thought about ways to combine my two favorite things, but I could never create the right business plan to make it happen,” Coombs recently told the Daily News.

That changed when DJ Bosse, operator of a local sports club, approached Coombs with the opportunity he had been waiting for: Bosse was opening a new indoor pickleball facility at Natick Shopping Centerand he was looking for a culinary professional to manage the establishment's catering.

Earlier:Natick Mall will soon be home to MetroWest's largest indoor pickleball facility

“I had known the Bosse family for a while and DJ approached me and asked if I knew any chefs who would be interested in this project,” Coombs said. “I said to him, 'Are you asking me if I know anyone, or are you asking me if I was interested? Because I am.'”

Coombs to bring four restaurant concepts to Bosse Pickleball Center

Coombs, including French restaurant, Deuxave, was rated 4 stars by Forbes Travel Guidenow finds himself with a new opportunity, bringing his mastery of cooking to MetroWest to accompany the trendy sport of pickleball.

“There really won't be another place like this There are other pickleball courts and sports clubs that offer dining options, but nothing like what we plan to do in Bosse,” Coombs said.

Coombs is working to bring four restaurant concepts to Bosse, offering something for everyone as part of the pickleball club. These include a rustic Italian restaurant, a traditional café, a sports bar and a dining center located directly on the pitch.

“It's not really going to be four different restaurants, but it's this new concept where we're going to have four different types of restaurant concepts all operating out of this central hub,” Coombs said. “It’s a new experience for me I've never been to an Italian restaurant before and I'm very excited. We will acquire a new custom-built pizza oven for this spot, and we will integrate pizza into all four concepts. »

The Natick facility will be built in the mall's former Neiman Marcus location. The 97,000-square-foot facility will feature 21 indoor pickleball courts, as well as a food court, private rooms and fitness center, spread across two floors.

Pickleball facility joins other concepts combining entertainment and dining

I'm very excited to team up with Chris to make this company incredibly special,” said Bosse. “As pickleball's popularity continues to skyrocket, the next Boss strives to create an inclusive and dynamic, focused on friendly competition, camaraderie and recreational fun. “

The pickleball courts will join several other concepts that have appeared in the mall in recent years, combining entertainment options and high-quality dining. Puttshack, which opened Feb. 10 in the former American Girl Doll storecombines miniature golf with high-profile dining options.

“Technology-infused mini-golf”:Puttshack Adds to Entertainment Options at Natick Mall

Similar operations can be found at Level 99 and Dave & Busters, which sport professional culinary expertise in addition to their arcade games and escape rooms. Coombs said it's becoming a trend in retail and restaurants, which he calls “entertainment.”

“You see this throughout the industry “A lot of people don't just want to go out to dinner anymore, they want to do something fun and have social interactions with other people,” he said. “I think pickleball fits perfectly into that. because you can play pickleball very seriously and sweat, or you can play quietly with your friends and then have a drink. We're going to be able to serve both of those people, and I really think that's going to be a concept that you're going to see elsewhere in the future. »

Bosse in Natick is expected to open later this year.