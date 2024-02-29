Bollywood stars arrive in Jamnagar for Ambani's pre-wedding bash





Bollywood fans joined throngs of paparazzi outside Jamnagar city airport on Thursday to catch a glimpse of stars and VIPs arriving for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. Ambani, the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is hosting a lavish three-day celebration in the city of Gujarati on India's west coast. The list of 1,200 guests includes the who's who of Bollywood, business leaders such as Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, as well as Indian cricketers, politicians and business tycoons. Pop star Rihanna will perform at the event, alongside Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh and American illusionist David Blaine. The main wedding event will take place in July in Mumbai. According to a nine-page event guide and wardrobe planner sent to guests and viewed by The National, The celebrations will include several themed evenings, beginning Friday with a cocktail party titled An Evening in Everland. All the guests were flown by charter flights to Jamnagar, including Akash Ambani, Anant's brother. Reuters All the guests were transported by charter flights to Jamnagar. Akash Ambani, Anant's brother, was one of the first to arrive in Jamnagar on Thursday morning. Also spotted were Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, who were seen being taken away in separate Rolls-Royce cars. Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly perform with his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, at the event. Designer to the stars Manish Malhotra, who is dressing the Ambani family for the occasion, also posted about his arrival in Jamnagar on his Instagram Stories. The Ambanis, who operate one of the world's largest oil refineries in Jamnagar, said they chose the city because it was the place closest to our hearts. Over the years, we have planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, transforming it into a vibrant, green community, they said in their invitation. Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly transformed this resort into a haven of care and compassion for over a thousand rescued animals. On Wednesday, Ambani and Merchant hosted a joint dinner for 51,000 local villagers. The Ambanis are not known for saving money for their weddings. Anant's sister Isha Ambani's 7 billion rupee nuptials in 2018 remains the most expensive Indian wedding of all time and included a performance by Beyoncé. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a joint dinner for 51,000 local villagers on Wednesday. AP photo Updated: February 29, 2024, 12:19 p.m.

