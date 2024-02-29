French actor Godrèche condemns the “incestuous” film industry during a historic Senate hearing





Actress Judith Godrèche denounced the “incestuous” French film industry on Thursday and called for the creation of a commission of inquiry into sexual violence in the film industry, during a speech in the upper house of the Senate .

The historic hearing at the Palais du Luxembourg comes as French cinema reels from claims that the arts world ignored sexism and sexual abuse for decades. Godrèche, 51, became the first artist to address deputies in the upper house of the French Parliament on sexual and gender-based violence in the French film industry. She became one of the leading voices of the French #MeToo movement after accusing directors Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Both have denied the allegations. “This incestuous family in the film industry is only a reflection of all the families” affected by such violence, Godrèche declared before the Senate committee on women’s rights. She said she had received 4,500 testimonies from victims of sexual violence since launching an appeal on social media. The actor demanded the creation of a commission of inquiry into sexual and gender-based violence in the film industry and also the dismissal of Dominique Boutonnat from his position as president of the powerful National Cinema Center (CNC). Boutonnat, who is supposed to lead the industry on a better path, was himself accused of sexually assaulting his godson in 2020, an allegation he denies. In 2022, the French government gave him a second mandate, to the great dismay of feminist associations. Godrèche also called for the creation of a “more effective control system” that would include “a neutral advisor” for filming involving minors and an intimacy coach for sex scenes. Dominique Vérien, president of the commission, told AFP before the hearing: “The idea is not to show voyeurism by having her testify, but to think about what we can do to protect” children from sexual violence. Last week, Godrèche received a standing ovation at the César ceremony as she took the stage to denounce the use of the film industry as a “cover for the illicit trafficking of young girls.” French prosecutors opened an investigation this month after Godrèche accused filmmaker Jacquot of raping her during a six-year relationship that began when she was 14 and he was 25 years his senior. She also accused director Doillon of sexually assaulting her when she was 15 years old. He was then 29 years older. Learn moreA wind of revolt blows over French cinema in the late assessment of #MeToo (AFP)

