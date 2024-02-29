



– Joining forces with the men and women of Hollywood Fire Station 76 – LOS ANGELES, California, February 29, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) Firefighters are in the business of saving lives. It is these men and women who provide fire prevention and rescue. They fight fires throughout the city and the infamous Los Angeles brush fires and forest fires. They are also ambulance drivers, EMTs and paramedics who provide emergency medical interventions. And they do it day and night, every day of the year. Hollywood Village is a partnership between the Church of Scientology, The Way to Happiness Foundation, the Los Angeles Police Department, local businesses and numerous faith and neighborhood groups dedicated to ensuring that Hollywood is beautiful, safe and clean . So once Hollywood Village volunteers learned that Los Angeles Fire Station 76 needed help with a project, they were eager to take it on. Fire Station 76 is located just north of the Hollywood Bowl, south of Universal City Walk, and just off the Hollywood Freeway. Fire stations are subject to a lot of wear and tear and this one needed a little TLC. The crew did interior renovations little by little, but the fire chief knew they would need help tackling the exterior. Under the direction of a landscaper, Hollywood Village volunteers joined forces with firefighters. And the difference between before and after was impressive. Together they cut and removed years of overgrowth, dead brush, roots and weeds and conditioned the lawn and planter box. After a lot of hard work, the result was a bright, well-maintained new landscape around the fire station. Hollywood Village volunteers live by the precepts of The path to happiness, the non-religious moral code based entirely on common sense. Author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote the book in 1981 to help stop society's moral decline and restore integrity and trust. The book's 21 basic principles or precepts are a simple guide that people of any culture or belief can apply to improve the quality of their lives and the lives of others. In carrying out the cleanup, Hollywood Village implemented several precepts of The path to happiness in practice: Precept 6, Set a good example; Precept 12, Protect and Enhance Your Environment; Precept 16, Be industrious; and precept 20, try to treat others as you would like them to treat you. Not only did they accomplish what they wanted, but they also made new friendships. And the completed project brought as much joy to the volunteers as to the men and women of the barracks. To learn more about The path to happiness, visit the Public Information Center any ideal Church of Scientologywatch public service announcements on his 21 precepts and The path to happiness book on cinema on the Scientology Network, or episodes of Voices for humanity, an award-winning original series on the Scientology Network featuring changemakers of all faiths, cultures and nations who help their communities using humanitarian and social improvement programs supported by Scientologists and the Church of Scientology . LEARN MORE: https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/ https://www.facebook.com/HollywoodsVillage/ https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/the-way-to-happiness.html MULTIMEDIA: https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/the-way-to-happiness.html PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0229-s2p-cosfirefighters-300dpi.jpg Photo Caption: Volunteers from Hollywood Village joined firefighters and a landscaper to transform LAFD Fire Station 76. TAGS: #ChurchofScientology #ChurchofScientologyCelebrityCentre #HollywoodVillage #LAFD NEWS SOURCE: Church of Scientology International Keywords: Religion and Churches, Hollywood Fire Station 76, Church of Scientology Celebrity Center, Hollywood Village, LAFD, LOS ANGELES, CA. This press release has been issued on behalf of the source of the information (Church of Scientology International) which is solely responsible for its accuracy, Send2Press newswire. Information is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Story ID: 103850 APDF14TBLLI To view the original version, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/hollywood-village-does-something-special-to-back-up-local-firefighters-men-and-women-who-risk-their-lives-to-ensure- the-safety-of-us-all/ 2024 Send2Press, a press release distribution service from NEOTROPE, California, United States. Disclaimer: The content of this press release was not created or published by the Associated Press (AP). The content below is unrelated to this news.

Copyright 2024 Send2Press Newswire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weatherforddemocrat.com/texas/sports/hollywood-village-does-something-special-to-back-up-local-firefighters-men-and-women-who-risk/article_7452ec4e-dbf4-57ee-992a-61d0d3ea9f51.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos