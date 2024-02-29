/ Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu: How Bollywood celebrities announced their 'good news' to fans





Published on February 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM IST Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Alanna Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu all announced their pregnancy on Instagram. …Learn more /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM IST With the recent pregnancy confirmations of Varun Dhawan's wife Deepika Padukone, Yami Gautam and Natasha Dalal, there is officially a baby boom in Bollywood. Ahead, a look at some of the sweetest and most surprising ways celebrity we're looking at Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on social media. On February 29, Deepika and Ranveer Singh shared via an Instagram post that they are going to have their first baby in September 2024. /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM IST In June 2022, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a photo with Ranbir Kapoor, announcing that they would soon welcome their first baby. Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022 and surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy with a photo of her with Ranbir in a hospital. His second photo featured two lions and a lion cub. Alia wrote: Our baby… is coming soon. /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM IST In August 2022, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took over the internet with a surprise pregnancy announcement as they announced that they were expecting their first baby. Shared today on the couple's Instagram pages, Anushka's photo with Virat even showed off the actor's baby bump. And then, there were three of us! Arriving in January 2021, read their Instagram caption. /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM IST Sonam Kapoor had announced her pregnancy in March 2022 and shared intimate photos from her maternity photoshoot with husband Anand Ahuja through an Instagram post. Her caption read: “Four hands. To raise you as best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. That will shower you with love and support. We We look forward to welcoming you.” /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM IST Bipasha Basu announced her pregnancy in August 2022. Along with photos from her maternity photoshoot with husband and actor Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha wrote on Instagram, “Too much love for just two, seemed a bit unfair to us to see him so soon, we who once where two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will soon join us and add to our joy…” /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM IST Dia Mirza showed off her baby bump while announcing her pregnancy in April 2021 with a photo of herself on a beach. Along with the photo, the actor, who married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021, wrote in his Instagram caption: “Blessed to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the life force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. New trees. And the blossoming of hope. Happy to cradle this purest dream of all in my belly. /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM IST In 2018, Shahid Kapoor announced that his wife Mira Rajput was pregnant with their second child. The couple announced Mira's second pregnancy with a photo of their daughter Misha lying with a bunch of balloons drawn on the floor and Big Sister written next to her. /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM IST In February 2024, actor Varun Dhawan announced on Instagram that his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, was pregnant with their first child. Varun shared an adorable monochrome photo with Natasha posing with their pet dog at their home in Mumbai. Varun planted a kiss on Natasha's baby bump in the photo. Her caption read: We are pregnant. We need all your blessings and love…” /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM IST Actor Ananya Panday's cousin, YouTuber Alanna Panday, and her photographer-husband Ivor McCray recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a video of their dream maternity photo shoot. Alanna also posted a bunch of photos of herself cradling her growing baby bump. The couple got married in Mumbai in March last year. /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM IST In 2021, actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced that they were all going to welcome their second child. The couple shared a photo of Angad holding Neha's baby bump with little Mehr in his arms. Their Instagram caption read: “It took us 2 days to come up with a caption. The best one we could think of was Thank you God.”

