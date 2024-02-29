Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha, bringing the Delhi vs Mumbai flavor in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives





The third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives will bring three new additions, three Delhi divas against Neelam Kothari and her gang. Take a look at the new cast members.

The Karan Johar-backed The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with the third season, and this time it will be Delhi vs Bollywood. Netflix announced the third season of the series during the Next On Netflix event. The streaming giant released an official poster of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives and introduced three new members in the cast. These three Delhi divas will take on Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavna Pandey. Let's meet the new arrival of the show. Riddhima Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, better known as Riddhima Kapoor, is an Indian fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is the daughter of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife, Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor is his brother. Riddhima married Indian businessman Bharat Sahni on January 25, 2006. The couple has a daughter, Samara Sahni. Riddhima started her career as a model for jewelry brands and then she launched her jewelry brand, R Jewelery, with Anuj Kapoor. In June 2018, Riddhima launched her clothing brand, Sam & Friends. As Investor Times reported, Riddhima Kapoor's estimated net worth is $15 million. Here are Riddhima, Shalini and Kalyani posing with Neelam Kothari and the gang Shalini Passi Shalini Passi is a businesswoman and collector of Indian art based in New Delhi. Since 2010, Passi has been involved in philanthropy and educating underprivileged children in Delhi. In February 2021, Shalini Passi and her husband Sanjay Passi donated Rs 10 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Kalyani Saha The granddaughter of legendary style maven Reba Rani Sahat and the daughter of famous gallery owner Alaknanda Saha. Kalyani Chawla is the Founder and Managing Director of Rezon Luxury Silverware, a luxury silver home decor and gifting brand based in New Delhi. Kalyani was the former vice president of Dior's marketing and communications activities in India. Leaving her position at Dior in 2016, Chawla launched her fashion e-commerce platform, Lulu and Sky, with her business partner Tina Antoniades. Netflix also released an official still from S3 with the lead actors, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavna Pandey posing with the three Delhi divas. Riddhima, Kalyani and Shalini will soon be seen in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 which will soon be released on Netflix.

