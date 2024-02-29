Century Votes to Hire Auditing Firm in Hollywood, Fla.: NorthEscambia.com





The city of Century hired a Hollywood, Fla., company to perform the annual audit the city must submit to the state. HCT Certified Public Accountants and Consultants, LLC (HCT) will charge $34,840 to audit the 2023 fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, under a three-year proposal that totaled $104,510. The board, however, voted to hire the company for just one year and negotiated any subsequent agreements. Interim City Manager Howard Brown solicited proposals from HCT and Mauldin & Jenkins of Bradenton, Florida. Mauldin's proposed fees were $58,700 for fiscal 2023 and $61,000 for fiscal 2024. HCT has or supplies several government agencies across Florida, including Coral Springs, Dania Beach, Hollywood, Lauderhill, Miami, North Miami and Tampa, according to their proposal. The legal deadline for submitting the annual financial report, often simply called an audit, to the Florida Department of Financial Services is June 30 of each year. Century has filed its audits late every year for about a decade. Each audit revealed financial problems that recur for several years without being corrected. Century's previous auditing firm, Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors of Pensacola, opted not to renew its contract when it expired last year. Warren Averett's other local government clients include Escambia County, the City of Pensacola, the City of Milton and Santa Rosa County. Brown said the city is not interested in rehiring Warren Averett. The City of Century's audit for the previous fiscal year shows that the city's financial situation is once again deteriorating. The audit, which was to be made public on June 30, 2023, was not received and published by the state until early 2024. According to the results of the 2021-2022 financial year, as of September 30, 2022: The city's overall financial situation shows signs of deterioration from the financial condition described by Florida law. Overall factors contributing to this situation include lack of short- and long-term financial planning, inadequate cash management activities, and lack of analysis of existing tax rates and fee structures for proprietary trading. . Local option sales tax revenues recorded in the special revenue fund are allocated for specific purposes; therefore, these funds will need to be repaid, otherwise it will be considered an inappropriate use of restricted revenues. The city has experienced recurring operating deficits in the natural gas fund, leading to a lack of liquidity.

There was a deficit of $2.7 million in the city's general fund and $1.9 million in the natural gas fund. Both of these funds borrowed significant amounts from other city funds. The general fund and the natural gas fund owed the special revenue fund approximately $2.8 million and $212,000, respectively. In June 2018, the council approved a $300 per month repayment plan for the interfund loan between the general fund and the special revenue fund.

The city experienced the following cash management issues during the fiscal year, with insufficient funds for customer deposits in the natural gas fund and insufficient funds for reserves required for debt service in the natural gas fund.

The city had not properly reconciled several general ledger accounts at the end of the year. The city's general ledger accounts shall be reconciled monthly to itemize the subsidiary ledgers, and all reconciling items shall be promptly investigated and adjusted, and adequate supporting documentation for the adjustments shall be maintained.

The city may have assets that have not been properly recorded in the city records, and there may be assets recorded in the city records that are no longer in use or cannot be located. The city had not carried out an inventory of available goods.

A list of gaps and issues was also identified, many of which were the same as previous years.

