AMC Entertainment (AMC) Reports Fourth Quarter Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

AMC Entertainment (AMC) reported a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share, compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70. That compares to a loss of $1.40 per share a year ago. These figures are restated for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents a earnings surprise of 22.86%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this movie theater operator would post a loss of $0.20 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.09, delivering a surprise of 55%.

Over the past four quarters, the company has exceeded consensus EPS estimates four times.

AMC Entertainment, which belongs to the Zacks Entertainment and Leisure Services industry, reported revenues of $1.1 billion for the quarter ended December 2023, surpassing the consensus estimate by 3.82% by Zacks. That compares to revenue of $990.9 million a year ago. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the past four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price action based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Shares of AMC Entertainment have lost about 21.4% year to date, compared with a 6.5% gain for the S&P 500.

What's next for AMC Entertainment?

Even though AMC Entertainment has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed recently.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a proven rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

The story continues

Ahead of the earnings release, the trend in estimate revisions for AMC Entertainment is mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, stocks are expected to move in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how the estimates for the coming quarters and the current fiscal year evolve in the days to come. The current consensus EPS estimate is -$0.89 on $871.5 million in revenue for the coming quarter and -$1.85 on $4.48 billion in revenue for the current fiscal year .

Investors should be aware that the industry's outlook can also have a material impact on the stock's performance. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Leisure and Leisure Services is currently in the top 25% of all 250+ Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks Rank industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Another stock in the same sector, Xponential Fitness (XPOF), has yet to release its results for the quarter ending December 2023. Results are expected to be released on February 29.

This franchisor of boutique fitness brands is expected to report quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its next report, which represents no change from last year's quarter. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

Xponential Fitness revenue is expected to be $80.55 million, up 13% from the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Investing Research