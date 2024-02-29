Entertainment
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Reports Fourth Quarter Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
AMC Entertainment (AMC) reported a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share, compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70. That compares to a loss of $1.40 per share a year ago. These figures are restated for non-recurring items.
This quarterly report represents a earnings surprise of 22.86%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this movie theater operator would post a loss of $0.20 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.09, delivering a surprise of 55%.
Over the past four quarters, the company has exceeded consensus EPS estimates four times.
AMC Entertainment, which belongs to the Zacks Entertainment and Leisure Services industry, reported revenues of $1.1 billion for the quarter ended December 2023, surpassing the consensus estimate by 3.82% by Zacks. That compares to revenue of $990.9 million a year ago. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the past four quarters.
The sustainability of the stock's immediate price action based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.
Shares of AMC Entertainment have lost about 21.4% year to date, compared with a 6.5% gain for the S&P 500.
What's next for AMC Entertainment?
Even though AMC Entertainment has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?
There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed recently.
Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a proven rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.
Ahead of the earnings release, the trend in estimate revisions for AMC Entertainment is mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, stocks are expected to move in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
It will be interesting to see how the estimates for the coming quarters and the current fiscal year evolve in the days to come. The current consensus EPS estimate is -$0.89 on $871.5 million in revenue for the coming quarter and -$1.85 on $4.48 billion in revenue for the current fiscal year .
Investors should be aware that the industry's outlook can also have a material impact on the stock's performance. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Leisure and Leisure Services is currently in the top 25% of all 250+ Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks Rank industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.
Another stock in the same sector, Xponential Fitness (XPOF), has yet to release its results for the quarter ending December 2023. Results are expected to be released on February 29.
This franchisor of boutique fitness brands is expected to report quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its next report, which represents no change from last year's quarter. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter remained unchanged over the past 30 days.
Xponential Fitness revenue is expected to be $80.55 million, up 13% from the year-ago quarter.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download the 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/amc-entertainment-amc-reports-q4-235003601.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AMC Entertainment (AMC) Reports Fourth Quarter Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- New Pro Football Hall of Fame mobile app enhances visitor experience
- All about the CDC and the COVID-19 isolation period
- Century Votes to Hire Auditing Firm in Hollywood, Fla.: NorthEscambia.com
- Notre Dame football 2025 OT commit Will Black receives fourth star
- How to Dress Well Announces New Album “I Am Toward You” | News
- Trump admits he would have to sell properties to pay $454 million verdict
- Older U.S. adults should get another COVID-19 shot, health officials recommendExBulletin
- Emily Blunt denies being the actress who yelled at Rebecca Ferguson
- Stock market today: Stocks fall slightly with Fed inflation gauge on deck | Clayton News Street Partners Content
- Rio Tinto's copper aims to power the future
- Jokowi denies there was a political transaction behind Prabowo's promotion