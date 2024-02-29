Rioting Parents and Crying Kids: New Wonka Actor Shares Details of the Chaotic Willys Chocolate Experience

Receive the free Morning Headlines email for news from our journalists around the world. Sign up for our free Morning Headlines email

An actor who paid off one of Willy Wonka's characters at a failed Charlie and the Chocolate Factory event in Glasgow has spoken of his dealings with police, crying children and rioting parents, describing the experience as 'place where dreams go to die.

Lured by the promise of 500 people, 18-year-old Michael Archibald showed up to his very first acting gig hoping to play a professional role in a play. Instead, he became part of the Willy Wonka Experiment that quickly became famous after photos of sparse props in an old warehouse were shared online.

He described to The independent the open locker rooms, paltry offerings of candy, and meager decorations, including an AI-generated poster of a gingerbread house that barely covered a third of the room's wall.

One parent complained about finding a disorganized mini-maze of randomly placed oversized props, a dull candy station that scattered one jelly bean per child, and a terrifying character in a chrome mask that brought tears many children.

But days after going viral, Mr. Archibald and other staff, some of whom spent three days setting up the so-called chocolate factory, say they are still waiting for their first payment from organizers.

The hat Michael had to wear as Wonka (Michael Archibald)

He said The independent: Everything has been described as a world of wonder and imagination, an immersive experience.

But once I walked in and saw that everything was still coming together, I had a feeling things were going to get worse from that point on.

We danced a lot about our contracts and the salary references seemed fragile.

This is where dreams died (Michael Archibald)

I didn't have time to memorize the scripts for context, as the actors and I didn't receive our scripts until 6 p.m. Friday.

He added: On Saturday I was completely in tatters.

Woman playing Oompa Loompa reportedly upset by online trolls (Provided)

Arriving at 10 a.m., he found lines of frustrated families waiting 40 minutes past their allotted time slot.

He said: We were basically asked to abandon our scripts, which wasn't a total loss because everything had been generated by AI.

But it was an incredibly huge waste of time.

I gave up my role as Wonka after doing a thorough walk-through in the morning and decided to ask some parents questions about what was going on, where they were from; places like Inverness and Dundee?

My overriding feeling was that this was where dreams would die.

Dreams versus reality: chocolate nightmares in Glasgow (Stuart Sinclair/Facebook)

At lunchtime, angry parents trying to get in called the police, who arrived and questioned the teenager.

He added: I gave them as much information as I could. The police took note of what I said and said it was good information.

The man I spoke to wrote down all the things I was talking about and told me to see if we would get paid or not. This is clearly not the case!

He added: It was almost comical how everyone started rioting, throwing things and really making noise.

Who knows, they might pay me my 500 but I'm not holding my breath. Another Wonka actor spoke to The Independent this morning. (Supplied/Warner Brothers)

Willys Chocolate Experience organizer Billy Coull apologized for his unsuccessful artistic interpretation of a well-known book and offered 850 people their money before closing the chocolate experience Glasgow on Saturday.

Mr. Archibald replied: It's really interesting how they've used AI so much for screenwriting and their website and it seems like an insult to artists and creatives, especially given their budget. It wouldn't have been that hard to hire real artists.

On his future as an actor: What's next? Who knows! Let's hope this isn't another Wonkagate. I hope this doesn't discourage other actors in the future, but rather it should show that although the event was terrible, we had some truly amazing people trying their best to make young people smile.

I would love to be an actor, but I don't know how that would end up considering it was supposed to be my first gig. But I'm not worried, since things generally go well when you have a heart for it.