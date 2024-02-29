Entertainment
Daudi Anguka explains why African filmmakers should stop imitating Hollywood
At his high school on the Kenyan coast, Daudi Anguka could only get non-speaking roles, like closing and opening doors, in the school's stage productions. The southeastern region of Kenya where he grew up is also neglected by the country's growing film sector, but Anguka not only produced his first feature film, “Mvera,” there, but he also made what what he did in high school: he opened the door to others. .
As Kenya's entry in the best international feature film category for the 96th Academy Awards – the first ever in that country's coastal region – the 29-year-old Mombasa director's debut film was selected for the very hosted 6th Joburg Film Festival in South Africa.
Originally intended to be a modern retelling of the story of Kenyan independence activist Mekatilili Wa Menze that proved too expensive to produce, Anguka's script evolved into the unflinching story of a woman, played by future star Linah Sande, determined to denounce widespread organ harvesting. ring.
Filmed over a month at the beginning of last year from a script that took him three years to complete, Anguka says. Variety that “Mvera,” which means “blessing” in Swahili, “is always a story of heroes.”
“I did some research but in terms of budget, I couldn't do a story on Mekatilili. This is how the idea of “Mvera” was born. I changed the story to talk about modern exploitation in Kenyan society and how people look abroad and are lured there under false pretenses – deceived by the idea that what exists abroad foreigner must be better.
On why the AR Films CEO staffed the cast with a majority of new and emerging talents, Anguka says, “Even Sande as a lead is an upcoming talent. I knew it was risky to work with emerging talent, especially on a feature film project in which I am personally and financially invested.
“I wasn’t looking for a big star or talent, I just wanted people willing to work with me.”
“It was a big risk because I invested a lot but as a producer I am proud and happy with what they delivered on screen.”
He says: “As an independent filmmaker from the Kenyan coast, the way we have worked hard, seeking funding to produce content from here, like 'Mvera', it's about trying to get recognition that we we are here; so that people understand that we are going in the right direction.
“Making a film here on the coast is difficult,” Anguka explains. “It’s one of the hardest things to try in Mombasa because people focus on stories from and made in the Nairobi metropolitan area.”
“If you have a dream as a filmmaker in Africa, hold on to that dream, even if you're in a place like coastal Kenya,” he says.
“Have a dream like any other Hollywood director.” Work to put your idea into action. Every idea is a business. Every idea is a business. Who knows what idea can become a blockbuster? »
“Go for it even if you only have a handicapped camera. We are in a time where a new generation will appreciate your story despite the technicalities. If you have a good idea, if you have a good story made with a simple phone, do your story.
Anguka implores African filmmakers to focus their lens on telling their own stories, in their own style.
“Everyone wants to do Hollywood. Create your own stories, with your own standards. Create stories that speak directly to your audience. It's a big challenge, I know. As an African producer, watch foreign productions on Netflix – see how foreign producers unashamedly bring their visions and projects to life; how they move their stories. Maybe you start to feel: I can do this too.
“If you have a story, even if it’s in your local language, tell it as authentically as possible, where the audience understands you best. Have the courage to tell your story the way you understand it best and leave the Hollywood stuff to the Hollywood people.
“Even Hollywood will tell you today: they see us as the next wave to see how we local African filmmakers create our stories. We want them to copy us, not us to copy them.
