Mammoth WVH plays stadium-sized rock at Saint Andrews Hall – Daily Tribune





Wolfgang Van Halen got his big start in the Detroit area, headlining Joe Louis Arena as a teenager in Van Halen, with his father and uncle, in 2007. And his own band, Mammoth WVH, made its Motor City debut during the summer of 2021 at Comerica. Park. But the band's smallest show in the metro area – Wednesday night, Feb. 28, at Saint Andrew's Hall – was its best yet. Mammoth WVH's fifth overall show in these parts (he opened for Metallica last November 10 at Ford Field) was his first as a large-scale headliner and longest running to date. The 85-minute, 15-song set gave the fans who filled the room a deeper dive into the group's two-album catalog and a chance for Van Halen and company to connect in a more intimate way than during his previous stops – even at the Fillmore Detroit. and Royal Oak Music Theater – licensed. And the main takeaway is that Mammoth WVH has a lot of good songs – dynamic hard rock filled with melodic integrity and played Wednesday with the intensity of a stadium force. This was no ordinary headbanging, but rather sophisticated and precise arrangements with changes in tempo and mood that kept things interesting and exciting. There were no visual flourishes either; aside from a few light panels on stage, it was meat-and-potatoes club rock, from the small amplifiers to the band members' black T-shirts and jeans. And although Mammoth was missing one member — Frank Sidoris, who is on the road with Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash — the remaining quartet didn't miss a step Wednesday and was perhaps even cleaner, tighter and more explosive in a smaller configuration. After a flamboyant opening performed by guitar hero and Alice Cooper bandmate Nita Strauss, Mammoth took the stage one member at a time, building on “I'm Alright,” the Top 5 Mainstream Rock single from ” Mammoth II” from last year. The “Isn’t it?” » fast and impactful. followed, and the crowd's response left Van Halen stunned as he expressed his gratitude. “I’m going to shut up now,” he said after a few comments. “We’re going to keep playing music. that's why you're here. He did, however, offer a few brief song introductions throughout the evening and identified the catchy “Think It Over” as his late father Eddie Van Halen’s favorite song. Before launching into a solo acoustic version of Mammoth's debut single, “Distance,” Van Halen explained that it was something he was looking forward to on a real headlining tour and “a room full of people were coming seeing myself like that, which was mind-blowing. my mind.” He teased it with a bit of Oasis' “Wonderwall,” but the crowd at Saint Andrew's was attentive — except for one drunken fan Van Halen later called out — throughout. the refined performance. The other highlights were basically a needle drop anywhere overall, which was split evenly between the two albums. Mammoth went thrash on “Like a Pastime” and metallic with “Horribly Right.” The quartet extended during “Optimist” and the droney “Stone,” while Van Halen showed off his guitar prowess — and tapping technique popularized by his father — on “You’re To Blame,” “Take a Bow”, “Another Celebration at the End of the World.” Mammoth closed with a rowdy “Don’t Back Down,” before which Van Halen, 32, noted, “I’ve been coming to Detroit for half my life, and it’s still… wonderful.” Those at Saint Andrew's certainly felt the same way on Wednesday, and the Mammnoth show gave them every reason to come back, no matter the size of the venue the band plays.

