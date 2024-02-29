Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood stars expected at Ambani's party in Jamnagar





Published on February 29, 2024 at 4:27 PM IST Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding party: Jamnagar will soon shine with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif and others. …Learn more /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 4:27 PM IST The Ambanis are throwing a grand party in Jamnagar to celebrate the upcoming wedding of Anant Amabani and Radhika Merchant. Many Bollywood stars are also expected at the festivities. Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri and children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam have already left for the venue in a private flight from Mumbai. /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 4:27 PM IST Alia Bhatt is already in Jamnagar with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and their daughter Raha. The Kapoor family was picked up from the Jamnagar airport in a luxurious Rolls Royce. /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 4:27 PM IST Salman Khan was among the first celebrities to reach Jamnagar on Wednesday itself. Charter planes for moguls and celebrities, a performance by Rihanna and instructions on donning “jungle fever” outfits while visiting an animal rescue center: this is how billionaire Mukesh Ambani kicks it sending off to the big Indian wedding celebrations for his son. /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 4:27 PM IST Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are also expected to join the party even though they are yet to leave Mumbai. The momentous occasion that has India mesmerized is a three-day pre-wedding jamboree for his youngest son Anant Ambani, 28, who is set to marry his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29. It begins Friday and will entertain 1,200 guests. and takes place in a township of Jamnagar, near Reliance's main oil refinery, in the western state of Gujarat. /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 4:27 PM IST While Abhishek Bachchan is already in Jamnagar, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya might join him soon. The wedding itself doesn't take place until July and the festivities de facto began on Wednesday when Anant and his bride-to-be hosted a joint dinner for local villagers that served 51,000 people. /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 4:27 PM IST Akshay Kumar is also expected to join the party. Anant's pre-wedding bash is also likely to feature Bill Gates, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, and many cricketers. /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 4:27 PM IST Aamir Khan is also expected to leave for Jamnagar soon. Guests at the Anant Ambani celebrations are expected to savor 500 dishes created by around 100 chefs. They will be pampered – hairdressers, make-up artists and Indian drapers are available, but only on a “first come, first served” basis, according to a schedule. document provided to guests and seen by Reuters. /



Published on February 29, 2024 at 4:27 PM IST Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Nene are also expected to join in the fun. Return jet charter flights from New Delhi and Mumbai are offered, but guests have been asked to limit themselves to just two pieces of luggage or three suitcases per couple. The document warns that “if you bring more,” there is no guarantee they will arrive on the same flight.

