'Willy Wonka' actor from Botched Scotland Fan Experience speaks out





How did you like the chocolate factory, Charlie? Instead of the Most Wonderful Place on Earth, patrons and attendees of this weekend's botched “Wonka World” immersive event in Glasgow, Scotland, are angry and demanding refunds. Today, a cast member from the show took to social media to explain his role in the fiasco and apologize for his participation. Paul Connell admitted that the attendees wanted Timothée Chalamet and instead got Timothée Charlatan. Connell said he had been given the role of Wonka a few days earlier and was handed a “gibberish” script and told to “do whatever you want”. Connell said BBC Radio Good Morning Scotland program: “It was very disappointing how many people came to this event and found me basically dressed as Willy Wonka in a half-abandoned warehouse.” The event, billed as “Willy's Chocolate Experience,” promised attendees chocolate fountains, performances by Oompa Loompas and “a celebration of chocolate in all its delicious forms.” Instead, they were given a sparsely decorated warehouse featuring two women with green wigs playing Oompa Loompas, and Connell, whose red hair and beard made him less Willy Wonka and, admittedly, more Oompa-like. Loompa. “I sympathize with everyone who bought tickets to this event, those who expected a magical chocolate experience and who gave me a top hat in a dirty warehouse in Glasgow,” Connell said. Connell said he and the other actors “were furious.” “We had been defrauded too, and it became quite scary at one point, because people were angry,” he said. The actors bravely continued, but “there was a lot of screaming and groups of people became very, very angry,” he said. Ultimately, the event was halted and organizers refunded tickets and apologized for a “very stressful and frustrating day.” The Guardian reported. Organizers of the event released a statement of apology. “Unfortunately at the last minute we were disappointed in many areas of our event and we did our best to continue and see it through and we realize now that we probably should have canceled first thing this morning “, the company's press release said. See Connell's social media and a photo from the event below.

