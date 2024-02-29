Taylor Swift appreciates not being “the star” of Travis Kelce’s matches | Entertainment





Taylor Swift enjoyed watching Travis Kelce's NFL games because she doesn't have to be “the star.” The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker is a regular in the stands to cheer on her boyfriend during his games with the Kansas City Chiefs and the sportsman's coach, Andy Reid, insisted that despite the scrutiny the couple faces, they never make it “a question” and he doesn't think the extra scrutiny his presence brought was anything other than a good thing. Speaking on 'Fecoe in the Morning' on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, Andy said: I was just happy that they were both happy. Trav never let that become an issue, she never made it an issue. I think she really enjoyed watching the games and not having the spotlight on her. “She was able to get in there, and Trav was the guy and she enjoyed that role, without needing to be the star of the game. She could just hang out there and enjoy Brittany (Mahomes) and the team. I thought so. everything was positive, a very positive thing. Andy has known Taylor longer than Travis, which the group was shocked to find out. He said: I actually knew her and her family before Trav… They're from Pennsylvania and her dad was an Eagles fan and a football fan, I really believe he played at Delaware, so he understands the match. He understands. And she has a great mother, and they're very close that way. I met her when she was young, I was never afraid that she wouldn't handle it. She's doing so well and has been so successful in her career that I've never worried about it… She says, I know your coach, and he kind of said, What coach? And she says, Coach Reid and his wife, and Trav says, Oh no, that's not what I wanted to hear. But look, everything was fine. They're both good people. I'm happy that they are happy. Really. Listen to Andy's interview on https://www.audacy.com/podcast/fescoe-in-the-morning-01224/episodes/andy-reid-joins-fitm-from-the-nfl-combine-2449d.

