A look at the key indicators





For the quarter ended December 2023, AMC Entertainment (AMC) reported revenue of $1.1 billion, up 11.5% from the same period last year. EPS was -$0.54, compared to -$1.40 in the year-ago quarter. Reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion, representing a surprise of +3.82%. The company delivered a surprise EPS of +22.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.70. As investors scrutinize year-over-year revenue and earnings trends and how they stack up against Wall Street expectations to determine where they're headed next, certain key metrics still offer a clearer picture of financial health. from a company. Since these metrics influence top-line and bottom-line performance, comparing them to last year's numbers and analyst estimates helps investors more accurately project share price performance. of an action. Here's how AMC Entertainment performed in the just-released quarter in terms of the metrics most widely watched and projected by Wall Street analysts: Revenue – Food and Beverage : $370.20 million versus $356.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the quarter of last year, this figure represents a variation of +11.8%.

Income – Other theater : $119.60 million versus the average estimate of four analysts of $114.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%.

Income – Admissions: $614.60 million versus $592.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the quarter of last year, this figure represents a variation of +9.5%. View all key company metrics for AMC Entertainment here>>> Shares of AMC Entertainment have returned +17% over the past month, compared to the +4% change in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that 'it could move in line with the market as a whole in the short term. Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download the 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report The story continues AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investing Research

