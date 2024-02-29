How will Bollywood fare? : Diljit Dosanjh on apprehensions regarding 'Chamkila'





Punjabi singing sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently spoke about his next release, the Imtiaz Ali directorial Chamkila. The actor said he was initially worried about how Bollywood would make the singer's biopic. Speaking at a Netflix press event, Diljit said, “I thought I knew a lot about Chamkila before meeting Imtiaz sir. When Humein learned that the film Chamkila was banned in Bollywood, Humein wondered what to do? We are making, we made the film Jodi, the rights to which are not accessible to us, so we made fiction. (When I heard that Bollywood was planning a Chamkila biopic, I asked myself, “How could they make it happen?” We will. And that's exactly what we did with the film Jodi). I thought they wouldn't be able to come. So when the pandemic hit, Jodi couldn't be released and that's when I got a call from Imtiaz Ali sir. I thought he was going to come after us. But he said he wanted to include me in his film.” “But when I heard his point of view, it was totally different. It was Chamkila's story, and even I didn't know that story very well. Amar Singh Chamkila wrote his own music , performed it on his own and even performed it on stage. “So the fact that such a big film was going to be made in Chamkila was a matter of great pride for me and my people. I just surrendered to Imtiaz Ali’s vision, sir,” Diljit added. Chamkila also stars Parineeti Chopra in a pivotal role. She plays Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur. Kaur was also a competent singer and often collaborated with her husband. Chamkila and Kaur, along with their group, were assassinated in March 1988. Chamkila will premiere in April on Netflix. Published by: Anvita Singh Published on: February 29, 2024

