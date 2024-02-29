Bollywood Roundup: Huma Qureshi, Parineeti Chopra, Deepika Padukone and more…

– Advertisement –

Huma Power dresses up for 'Maharani 3' promos and exudes 'boss babe' vibes

Mumbai– Actress Huma Qureshi exuded boss baby vibes as she kicked off the promotions of her upcoming political series 'Maharani' season 3 with power dressing.

The diva who plays the lead role of Rani Bharti in the show, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos flaunting her outfit of the day.

The photographs show Huma wearing a black and white striped pantsuit with a deep neckline. The sleeves had a white ruffle at the end. For a sharper, more balanced look, she opted for a matching belt, perfecting her waistline.

For makeup, she was all glam: nude pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, nude pink eyeshadow, thick eyebrows, contoured cheeks and highlighted upper points of her face.

She kept her hair straight and open with a center parting. For accessories, she opted for a minimal locket, a few rings and earrings. The look was completed with black heels.

The post is captioned as, “Maharani Promotions Launching…Day 1 #maharani #slay #queen #trending #boom,” followed by a fire emoji.

The third season of 'Maharani' also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles.

It will be available to stream from March 7 on Sony LIV.

Parineeti perfected her Punjabi with Diljit during the shooting of 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is awaiting the release of her film Amar Singh Chamkila, said that although she hails from Punjab and speaks Punjabi well, she felt like a student in front of Diljit Dosanjh, her co-actor in the film. .

The Imitiaz Ali directorial film sees him teaming up with his frequent collaborators, including lyricist Irshad Kamil, composer AR Rahman and singer Mohit Chauhan.

All of them attended the 'Next on Netflix' event at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai on Thursday.

Parineeti told event host Zakir Khan: Even though I am a Punjabi and can speak Punjabi properly being born in Ambala, I felt like a student in front of Diljit. It’s a treat to listen to him speak and sing in Punjabi. It brings out those little nuances and you can really gauge how much your Punjabi speaking or singing has improved.

The film is based on the legendary Indian singer and musician Amar Singh Chamkila.

Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were killed, along with two members of their group, on March 8, 1988 in a case that remains unsolved.

Amar Singh Chamkila is expected to release on Netflix soon.

Deepika-Ranveer love story started over crabs for lunch at SLB

Mumbai– It was in 2018 that one of Bollywood's most loved couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, got married. On Thursday morning, they announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child. How their romance took off is one of the most interesting facets of their historical relationship.

The star couple, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy, fell in love while filming their first film together, the adaptation of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Romeo and Juliet', 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela “, released in 2013.

It was on 'Koffee With Karan' that Ranveer and Deepika, who had remained tight-lipped about their relationship before marriage, opened up about how chemistry developed between the two.

When the show's host Karan Johar asked Ranveer if he entered the sets of the film thinking that Deepika was going to be a part of his life, he immediately replied 'no'. Deepika then intervened and asked him not to respond.

Slowly, the conversation turned to how they fell in love. Ranveer revealed that initially, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who was supposed to star in the film, but due to some reasons, Deepika came on board.

And it was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sea-facing house in Versova that he saw her and knew that this was it. The three were supposed to meet for a reading before filming the film.

Here's how Ranveer described Deepika's entry. “So these heavy doors open and the blowing of the wind comes from the sea, and there she is in a white chikankari outfit, like this embodiment of simplicity. Her hair was blowing in the wind and that's how she walked in, and I was like, 'Oh my God,'” Ranveer said.

He was fascinated by the look of his new wife. Ranveer shared that later they had lunch and Bhansali treated them to some of the “most exotic cuisines”.

He said: “So there were all these specialties, and there was also crab. So we all ate crab.

He then said that he was showing Deepika's smile when he noticed a piece of crab meat stuck on her teeth.

Ranveer didn't want to embarrass Deepika, who reacted to the situation in the most unexpected way. When he pointed to the piece of crab meat, Deepika opened her mouth and said, “Really? Clean up.”

Ranveer said it was like putting his “hand in the socket” and he “felt a jolt of 440 volts that day.”

The two are set to welcome their first child in September. After weeks of speculation, reported earlier by IANS, the two finally released a note confirming the news.

Anupam Kher learned to swim and broke his shoulder while filming 'Vijay 69'

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher's journey in his upcoming film 'Vijay 69' has been filled with thrills and pain. The actor, who plays a 69-year-old triathlon athlete in the upcoming film, shared that he learned to swim last year for the film.

He also shared that just 3 days into filming the film, he injured his shoulder.

The actor spoke to the media at the Next on Netflix event on Thursday in Mumbai.

He told the media: “When I heard the story of this film, I didn't know how to swim. I learned to swim last year and it is one of my achievements, just as it is an achievement for my character.

The actor has worked in cinema for over 40 years. With such a colossal body of work, he said that this film definitely found its place in the top 5 films in his famous filmography.

He said: “I have made 540 films in my career, and this one definitely finds its place in the top 5 films in my filmography, believe me because I have seen it. This film will inspire a lot of people. I also broke my shoulder during filming and we had to delay the remaining 3 days of shooting of the film. I am happy with the result of this film.

“Vijay 69”, produced by YRF Entertainment, is directed by Akshay Roy. It will soon be released on Netflix as part of the collaboration between Indian studio giant YRF and Netflix.

Priyanka Chopra returns to work, shares mirror selfie

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra takes her energy mode to work through her social media post.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a mirror selfie in workout gear as she posted a mirror selfie. In the image, the Love Again star is seen in a slate gray colored sports bra and shorts. She wears no makeup and has her hair tied up in a messy bun.

For the caption, she wrote: It finally gives me energy to return to work.

The 41-year-old star spends her time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra. She constantly posted photos with them on social media, sharing glimpses into her personal life with her fans and followers.

Priyanka has not revealed details about what she is working on. However, it looks like she will be seen in the upcoming film Head Of State with Idris Elba. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller. (IANS)