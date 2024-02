Weekend Entertainment | Dropkick Murphys and Sam Hunt

St. Patrick's Day seems extra special this year with the Dropkick Murphys dropping by. The patron saints of St. Patrick's Day will make their Mahoning Valley debut on Wednesday, March 6, in a concert at the Packard Music Hall in Warren. The 7 p.m. show will also feature Pennywise and The Scratch. For the first time in a few years, Boston's Irish folk-punk standard-bearers have launched a St. Patrick's Day tour, and there's a lot of pent-up energy. The Murphys had taken a deep dive into Woody Guthrie over the past couple of years. The band has always had a musical kinship with the folk singer, whom frontman Ken Casey called an original punk. For starters, the Murphys gained exclusive access to a trove of unpublished material by the late singer-songwriter, thanks to their friendship with Guthrie's daughter, Nora. Next, they recorded two acoustic albums This Machine Still Kills Fascists and Okemah Rising using Guthries' lyrics. The Murphs channeled the spirit of Guthrie, whose protest songs in the 1940s and '50s gave voice to workers' struggle. To support the albums, the band did something that was equally unusual for them: they played in theaters with fixed seats and no standing pits in front of the stage. For their current tour and with their Guthrie phase behind them, the Murphys have returned to their own roots, and that means a chasm. For the Packard lounge, the front half of the floor will be reserved for standing people. Tickets are rare for the concert, but there are still a few available. Click on HERE. The Dropkick Murphys will conclude their St. Pats tour by returning to Boston for four consecutive hometown shows March 14-17. Sam Hunt. (Photo by Steven Alan Worster) Star of the country Sam Hunt will return to the area Sunday evening for a concert at the Covelli Center with opening acts Brett Young and Lily Rose. Dubbed Nashville's most innovative mainstream artist by the New York Times, Hunt is a five-time Grammy Award nominee. His hit series includes Body Like a Back Road, Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s, Outskirts, Hard to Forget and Water Under the Bridge. Tickets are rare. Click on HERE. For a complete look at everything happening in the Mahoning Valley, check out The List. Pictured at top: Dropkick Murphys. (Photo by Dave Stauble) Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

