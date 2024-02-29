French actor urges lawmakers to investigate sex crimes, sexism in film industry





PARIS (AP) The woman who leads a campaign for take sexual abuse into account France's world-famous film industry on Thursday urged lawmakers to create a commission to investigate sex crimes and sexism in the sector. With French cinema in the spotlight before the Oscars Next month, Judith Godrche gave emotional testimony to a French Senate committee on Thursday, recalling her own experiences as a young teenager breaking into the industry. Everyone knows that in the cinema, an attacker disguised as a director makes little girls suffer until they cry. He then arranges to meet them in an attic room and takes possession of it for real, Godrché said in his opening speech. Visibly shaken, she said she didn't know she had the right to say no. Godrché, who also lived for many years in Hollywood, called for an independent investigation into misconduct in the French industry, the appointment of independent guardians for underage actors on film sets and other proposals aimed at to remedy past abuses and prevent new ones. She delivered a dramatic speech at the French version of the Oscars last week, calling on those in attendance to face the truth of the matter, years after the Oscars ceremony. MeToo movement shook Hollywood but faces resistance in France. I'm talking as loud as I can and trying to push the door as open as I can, and yet nothing is actually happening because of the way the system has been built for years and years,” she said. in response to questions from the Associated Press Thursday. I think there is something in French society that is, in one way or another, still rooted in the Middle Ages, she said. Godrché, 51, accused two French directors of raping or sexually abusing her when she was 14 and 15 and they were in their 40s. The men deny any wrongdoing. She officially filed a complaint earlier this month and her actions prompted other women in the industry to speak out about the abuse. She also accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault when she was 24 years old. At the time she spoke, the alleged violence had occurred too long ago for prosecutions to take place, according to French media. Godrche said she felt supported in the United States when speaking about Weinstein, but less so in France, where she said directors were still considered sacred and held enormous power. I hope things will change. Will they change? I only believe in action, not applause, she said. ___ Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.

