Jones Hollywood reopens tonight after three months of intensive repairs





After three months of repair and reconstruction, the nearly 30-year-old Jones Hollywood reopens tonight, February 29 at 7 p.m. The restaurant was forced to close after two cars collided at the corner of Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard before crashing into the entrance to the restaurant's east corner. No employees or customers were injured, but the restaurant was forced to close due to the damage caused by the accident. Owner Keith McCarthy says he found widespread support from longtime Jones loyalists after the accident. The day after the accident, McCarthy was contacted by West Hollywood Mayor John M. Erickson, who offered his support, as well as operators like Employees Only, who arranged a meeting. Fundraising benefiting Jones employees raised $11,500. In addition, the restaurant raised more than $26,000 for staff members via GoFundMe. While the main dining room reopens this evening, the cafe remains closed due to structural damage. I opened Jones in 1994, McCarthy said. When we first conceived of Jones, our mindset was to be one of those institutions that would be around for years and years. Call (323) 850-1726 for a reservation. Fundraiser and memorial service for Jered Standing Jered Standing, owner of Friends of Standings butcher, who died last week aged 44, created a GoFundMe to raise money for a public memorial. Any remaining funds raised will be donated to the Standings family for funeral and legal fees. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3 from 3-5 p.m. in Culver City. Here is details on how to attend, contribute and support. Leap Day Bagels For anyone in Palm Springs today, February 29, Coachella Valleys central bagel shop Townie Bagels is offering special flavors like Cherry and Blueberry just for Leap Day. The store only makes these flavors once every four years, so head over to Townie's and take a seat in the long line. The charm of Casa Vega Eater LA contributor Bill Esparza featured Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks for the New York Timeswhich remains a favorite venue for the entertainment industry even after six decades. Celebrate Women's History at the Black Pot Supper Club Post & Beam will host its Black Pot Supper Club throughout March with women at the forefront. The four-course dinner celebrating women's history costs $95 per person; Wine pairings are available for an additional fee. Tickets for dinners on March 11, 12, 18 and 19 are available here.

