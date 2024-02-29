ICYMI: Toano open-air market returns this Saturday





TOANO The Toano open-air market will return for its fifth season on March 2. The market was started by Maureen Anderson and her daughter in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Anderson decided to put a post on Facebook saying that her daughter, owner of Virginia Bread Company, would have her bread and that Anderson would have its eggs and its honey. sale. “At that point, no one really knew how safe or dangerous it was to gather,” Anderson recalled of how they did their best to keep the market in a safe environment during that time . “Other sellers had seen my post on Facebook and they came out and my driveway [my farm] at that time it was a circle and as the weeks went by people could order online and would pull up in their car, open their trunk and we would put what they needed in the trunk. “It really provided a place where people could gather and chat and talk, where it was safe and there wasn't a massive crowd,” Anderson continued. Currently, the market rents the land next to Hohl. Anderson describes it as a community-focused, farmer-owned grassroots market. “I feel like my perspective on how to run the market is very different because I know how painful it is to milk in the dark and carry 50-pound bags of feed and then bring up your drive to the farmers market and go set up. », Comments Anderson. “I know the pain of being a seller in the market as well as the happiness.” She notes that sellers in the market are the producers of the product and therefore can answer any questions about what is produced and how. Suppliers include: Tommy Leggett Seafood

Greens n Things Microgreens and Mushrooms

Tashas Own Goat Milk Soap

The Home Farm Non-GMO Pastured Honey and Eggs

Allen Farms Products

Pomocray Farm pastured lamb and poultry, wire

Poplar Springs Grass-Fed Beef

BeesKnees pastured pork, goat cheeses

Standard products

Organic products from cultivated gardens

Bouquets of blessing flowers

Play in the garden

Apothecary Fern and Thorn

Magnusson pickles and jams

The herbalists' garden

Achillea Valley Farm This year, the market will take place every Saturday from March 2 to December 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. To learn more about the market and to stay up to date, visit official Facebook page.

