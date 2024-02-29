'Wonka' Experience Actor Details Carnage, Crowd Above Screen





One of the actors working on the UK's disastrous Willy Wonka attraction reveals all, revealing the ins and outs of what went wrong and how the parents make things right. Paul Connell — who played one of the Wonkas in disaster now viral – tells TMZ the cops were called after people started throwing things when the Glasgow experience failed to impress, seriously pissing off families who paid big bucks to get there to entertain. He said… “People were crying. People were screaming. It turned into carnage, basically.”

TMZ.com PC doesn't blame guests for their outrage either: he says there wasn't even chocolate offered at the attraction! Watch the interview he did with us…he gets to the heart of the matter, including what he says attraction agents were tasked with giving to children. Let's just say it was meager and meaningless…and not very sweet. ICYMI…families say they felt cheated after being promised a fantasy adventure in a Willy Wonka walkthrough – which turned out to be nothing more than a simple ass warehouse full of half-hearted decorations and virtually no treats. They would have paid $35 a ticket, which was a pretty penny for this sad spectacle. As we reported…the event had a weird, cobbled-together 13-page script — which Paul says he had to abandon for some good old-fashioned improv — was literally that bad. BTW, some have claimed that the Wonka script here could have been created with AI software. What's worse: Paul says this isn't the first time the company behind the exhibit has tried – and failed – to put on a themed event. He claims they've tried to do this in the past, but it seems those previous attempts didn't go very well either. Oh, and it's not just the participants who are unhappy here – as Paul claims, he didn't get the 500 pounds (about $633) for his time and work. He tells TMZ… “No one has contacted me at all. It's just dead silence from them.” But just like the end of Roald DahlThe children's classic of… there's a happy ending in the works – at least that's what Paul says he heard through the grapevine afterward. PC tells us that a group of parents who attended the event with their children are actually planning to have their own experience – and want him to participate. The new exhibit will be free – as they plan to have sponsors and lots of donations.

TMZ Studios A caramel-filled ending, indeed.

