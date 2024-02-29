Entertainment
New details of Heath Ledger's death revealed as Hollywood director recalls devastating phone call
New details surrounding Heath Ledger's death emerged as Hollywood director Stephen Gaghan revealed the phone call he received after the fact.
Ledger's body was discovered by a housekeeper on January 22, 2008. The '10 Things I Hate About You' star's death was ruled accidental and attributed to a mixture of prescription drugs OxyContin, Vicodin, Valium , Xanax, Unisom and Restoril.
At the time of Ledger's death, Gaghan was working with the 28-year-old on an adaptation of Malcolm Gladwell's “Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking.”
Gaghan remembers the phone call he received from Ledger's father after arriving at the scene.
“They were there with the body and our script was in bed with him, and your book was on the nightstand,” he said on Gladwell’s “Revisionist History” podcast series “Development Hell.” “I think my number was on the script, as written. These guys, as you can imagine, they're in shock and they dialed this number and I don't know why.”
“I'm in an airport with my wife [Minnie Mortimer] just going from one place to another, and I literally collapse, that's never happened to me before or since,” the director added. “My feet came out from under me. I literally sat down because I was like, “What? The emotion, what they were experiencing, I shouldn't have been a part of it in any way, and yet, as a human or as someone who cares, I I was just there and I was listening and my wife was looking at me. I remember his face and I was like I was speechless. I just listened and listened and listened. It was just really, really sad. And it's always sad. For me, it was enough to put a pin in it. »
Gladwell's podcast series revisits projects that were never made, including the “Blink” adaptation. With Leonardo DiCaprio attached to the project, the film initially landed at a studio in 2005. However, it never got off the ground.
“We pick a studio, we get together with our agents, we pick a winner, the checks clear,” Gladwell said. “A brilliant producer is assigned to our case, and off we go. Only that never happens. A year goes by, then two years, then three years. And that's why we're doing Development Hell, an entire series dedicated to scripts that never happen.’ That’s always the most devastating part of the story, the twists and turns that happen off the page. “
Eventually, “Blink” landed at Universal Studios, and Gaghan spent even more time developing the script. After reworking DiCaprio's character, the director realized he had written Ledger's role.
“I became very, very close to him instantly,” Gaghan recalls. “I just had a real connection with him that was kind of unusual and really special to me. I was really excited and I started to see him as the main character. Once I started to see that I couldn't ignore it, and obviously it was very tricky.” In a way. Leos are totally cool. I mean, obviously he has a thousand choices, but in my mind it was a big deal. “
Gaghan abandoned the revived project after Ledger's death.
